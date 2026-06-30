Tolami Benson Is Topping the 2026 World Cup's Best Dressed List

With the 2026 World Cup approaching its halfway point, we, of course, started things off by covering the tournament through the lens of sports and fashion in our World Cup Go Sports issue. Our team shared everything from what to know about this year's event and the "right" way to style a soccer jersey to interviews with some of the sport's most exciting names, including soccer's million-dollar woman Naomi Girma and the stylist shaping football fashion in 2026, Algen Hamilton. Now, we're turning our attention to the stands and the best dressed attendees.
Topping the list is Tolami Benson, who's supporting both England and her fiancé, Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka. Benson first caught attention for her fashion sense during the 2024 Euros, where she wore a series of one-of-a-kind looks, such as a handmade leather jacket by Antonia Bronze paired with