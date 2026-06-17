Tibi's Founder Shares the Most Versatile Item in Her Wardrobe

Welcome to TheWho What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to TheWho What Wear Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
Tibi Founder Amy Smilovic on the Fashion Risks That Actually Pay Off | Who What Wear - YouTube
Amy Smilovic, founder and creative director of Tibi, can find inspiration at any moment. "It really can hit that fast, but you do have to step outside of your world—in your office or in front of your computer. You have to get outside," Smilovic said. "That's the way to make it happen faster." For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Smilovic shares what goes into designing a new collection for her brand; why she decided to publish her second book, Almost Reckless; the most versatile piece of clothing in her wardrobe; and more.
To read excerpts from the full conversation, scroll below.
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I was wondering if you could give a little background on Tibi and the brand's core principles?
Tibi is a global brand. Independent. Always has been.
I started it in 1997 when I was living in Hong Kong. We're going on our 30th anniversary, which makes us officially the oldest, longest-standing independent, largest designer brand in America. There aren't many independent brands out there. I can say that, and it really is predicated on ready-to-wear, sportswear—things that we love. It is a very creative-driven company, and we show at New York Fashion Week and Paris twice a year, and that's about it.