Forget Everything That Quiet Luxury Taught You: Looking Chic and Expensive Is About These 5 Maximalist Trends
The end of the quiet luxury era as we know it is over, this summer is all about colour, fun and texture. From mermaid-inspired beachwear to jewellery that your seven year old self would have loved, these 5 trends are all you need for a maximalist summer.
In a recent interview on the Las Culturistas podcast, Lena Dunham said “If I’m going to have luxury, I want it to be loud.” For those unfamiliar, the podcast hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowe Yang has an iconic segment called “I don’t think so, honey!,” in which the guest will be given one minute to rant about a specific grievance in wider culture. Dunham articulately made her case against quiet luxury; “since when did elegance mean that you are going to wear oatmeal, with bone, with beige, with tan?”
This is the mood for summer 2026. For the last decade brands like The Row, Khaite, Toteme and COS have led the way for the most prominent aesthetic: quiet luxury. The trend that celebrates the understated, it’s the uniform that’s made up of a sea of different (yet very similar) neutrals, exquisite tailoring, good jeans and supremely chic leather accessories. But one might ask: where’s the fun in that?
It’s not that these capsule wardrobe staples are “out” per say, it’s just that now more than ever we’re hungry for fun and colour. We yearn for a vibe shift. If there’s one brand out there evoking a new mood, it’s Chanel. Since his first show at the house last September for spring/summer 2026, everything in fashion has been all about Matthieu Blazy. Whilst his SS/26 collection was a showstopper, the more recent Cruise show is the one to reference for high summer style. Set in Biarritz and with mermaids in the campaign, this collection was an ode to the ocean.
Latest Videos From
Of course, referencing the sea during summer is nothing new, and there have been other major houses paying homage to mother nature. Where Dior gave lily pad and ladybird motifs, Schiaparelli and Mugler both used feathers to reference birds. It was imaginative, but hardly lowkey. Adding to this, our jewellery boxes have never had so much personality. Beaded necklaces! Door knocker earrings! Pendants in Fish! Shells! Combs! Fashion isn’t always mathematical, but this equation seems to be true: the atmosphere right now is more equals more, and fashion folk are adding, not subtracting. Read ahead for the maximalist trends that will make even the most loyal minimalist bid adieu to being ‘boring.’
5 TRENDS FOR A MAXIMALIST SUMMER
1. Colour Theory
Style Notes: You’ll have heard it before but I’ll say it again: colour is so back this summer. Naturally, you’ll want to tell me that colour is always on the agenda for summer, but I’ve often found myself and my peers saving bold tones for special occasions like weddings, festivals or a exotic holiday. Not anymore. I implore you to make use of everyday opportunities to delve into new hues. A pop to the shops requires a pop of red, cobalt blue for the queue at the bus stop and, didn’t you hear? Chartreuse is the new Brat green. Also, prepare yourselves as if Addison Rae and Zara Larsson are anything to go off, then we’re about to see the return of Nu-rave neons (!!)
Reformation
Aven Pant
You can never go wrong with a pretty pale pink.
Alaia
Tong 75 Satin Wedge Sandals
I told you, Chartreuse is the new Brat green!
Massimo Dutti
Lightweight Cotton Jacket With Button Details
A red jacket is the ultimate transitional staple.
With Nothing Underneath
Sifnos Trousers: Fine Poplin, Cobalt Blue X Lucy Williams
These will sell out very quickly.
2. Jewellery-maxxing
Style Notes: Usually when people hear the word “accessories”, they immediately think of handbags and other leather goods, but not anymore. Whilst autumn/winter 2025 was all about the brooch and pillbox hats, this summer we’re ‘jewellery-maxxing’ instead. No longer are we sticking to just hoop earrings and simple gold and silver pendants with the occasional pearl. It’s all about beaded necklaces, sculptural designs and nostalgic details like spirals, shells and flowers.
COMPLETEDWORKS
Beaded Calcite Necklace
Free People
Faraway Brooch
Jennifer Behr
Anarosa Embellished Floral Drop Earrings
ROXANNE ASSOULIN
The Bright by Nature Gold-Tone Stone and Enamel Necklace
3. Prints Charming
Style Notes: Polka dots were huge last year and I wasn’t sure if they’d make a return for 2026, but they’ve actually come back bigger and bolder than before. I know when you ask a fashion editor about the use of florals in spring they feel obliged to quote how groundbreaking they are, but really florals are groundbreaking for S/S26. Not just ditsy and delicate, they’re tropical, bold and embroidered. Adding to this, expect a lot of gingham and checks (though I think the latter will be bigger next season), as well as candy stripe trousers that feel deck chair adjacent and totally drool-worthy.
Chloé
Draped Floral Silk Minidress in Blue - Chloe
Chloé has really set the bar with bringing back '80s florals.