Fashion people view basics as the unsung heroes of the closet. Even the most directional looks depend on these foundational essentials. While fashionable It girls certainly have an assortment of no-fail basics in their closets (e.g., white tees and blue jeans), there are specific trendy basics and elevated styles with a forward twist that they're also incorporating into their modern ensembles.
Below are five of the trend-forward spring and summer basics the fashion crowd is wearing. You'll notice everything from a shirt that is back and cooler than ever to the pants basically every stylish person owns. Keep scrolling for visual and shopping inspiration.
The Trendy Basics It Girls Wear
Satin Pants
Satin or silk pants are a wardrobe staple among the well-dressed crowd. You can dress them up, as shown here, or down with a white tee.