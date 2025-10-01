Forget Fleeces and Hoodies—This Is the It-Girl Jacket to Wear With Plain Leggings

(Image credit:  @chloekathbutler; @nlmarilyn;  @dinahansen)
Every once in a while, there's a jacket trend that manages to take us by surprise, akin to the sensation of getting caught in a rainstorm on an otherwise sunny fall day—windbreakers being one of the more recent examples of this phenomenon. Whether you prefer to refer to them as anoraks, parkas, or soft shells, there's no denying that this specific type of coat has taken the fashion world by storm (excuse the pun), as it's been spotted across the S/S 25 and F/W 25 collections. But don't be fooled—this trend is by no means a ploy to push pragmatism by designers, as we saw them push the boundaries of how we perceive this otherwise utilitarian rain jacket.

From The Row and Gucci's more minimalist-leaning take on this trend in the form of monotone windbreaker looks to the maximalist-coded styling that paired sportswear with evening wear (as seen at Miu Miu, Burberry, and Prada), there is no shortage of examples showing how to style windbreakers in a way that is, dare we say, actually cool.

It's no wonder, then, that we've seen the style set slowly adopt this jacket trend, as evidenced by the sheer number of stylish people wearing it out in the wild. But it's not just that we've seen the style take over social media too, but that it's being styled with another staple in a way that's equally surprising: leggings. The concept of wearing a windbreak with plain leggings might not seem groundbreaking, we know, but we'd argue that how the fashion crowd has taken cues from the runway to transform these otherwise pragmatic pieces with creative styling is groundbreaking. What's the proof, you ask? Ahead, we're making our case for why the fashion crowd can't get enough of this styling combo with a roundup of five windbreaker-and-leggings outfit ideas, styling tips, and a curation of the best rain jackets for women. Fair warning: You may find yourself surprised by your sudden desire to swap out your trusted hoodie for this fall trend.

WEAR: Black windbreaker jacket + black T-shirt + black cropped leggings + black wedges + black shoulder bag + black sunglasses

Styling Notes: If you didn't think a parka paired with plain leggings could be posh, please see the above outfit as proof otherwise. When in doubt, the easiest way to make this pairing feel more fashion-forward is to prioritize two key elements: a cohesive color palette and cool accessories. You can give these staples some edge not only by going for an all-black look, but also by styling them with some of the season's hottest accessories (aka with an East West shoulder bag or pair of peep-toe wedges).

WEAR: Tinted aviator sunglasses + tank top + white windbreaker jacket + black capri leggings + black ballet flats + tan suede hobo bag

Styling Notes: What's another way you can make styling a windbreaker with plain leggings feel cool? Embrace color blocking. There's something so visually intriguing about styling a white anorak jacket with contrasting black leggings; it gives the pieces the perfect pop. You can inject further visual interest into your look by incorporating playful accessories, such as oversize sunglasses, a suede hobo bag, and even funky ballet flats.

WEAR: Faux-fur hat + '80s-inspired earrings +black sunglasses + brown leather windbreaker jacket + brown plain leggings + white pointed pumps + small black handbag

Styling Notes: Embracing color-blocking isn't the only way you can make a windbreaker and leggings outfit look chic. Frankly, there's no better way to make an otherwise "basic" parka jacket look a little bougier than by embracing texture. Opt for a parka with a coated finish that looks like leather or pair your outfit with faux-fur accessories. Bonus points if you opt for pieces in decadent neutrals or pair your staples with polished accessories (as shown above).

WEAR: Black sunglasses + oversize white windbreaker jacket + white lace slip dress + black plain leggings + black mesh ballet flats + minimal black bag

Styling Notes: Beyond texture and color, another way we've seen the style set get creative with this otherwise "simple" outfit formula is through layering. More specifically, we've seen a micro styling trend where a white slip dress is layered over black leggings and under an oversize parka jacket (as seen above) to create a balance between the tough and dainty elements. It's a simple styling hack, but it's an effective way to elevate these sporty pieces for everyday life.

WEAR: Black sunglasses + silver stacked earringscape + tan windbreaker jacket + black capri leggings + black heeled thong sandals + black shoulder bag

Styling Notes: While creating visual juxtapositions through creative styling is a compelling way to make this outfit combo look chic, if you're worried it's a bit too casual for your taste, take cues from above. You can make this jacket feel a bit more formal by shopping for a windbreaker that leans into the trench coat territory. Additionally, you can elevate your look through simple swaps, such as swapping plain leggings for capris, sneakers for heeled sandals, a gym bag for a bowler bag, and headphones for a stacked earringscape.