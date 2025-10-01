Forget Fleeces and Hoodies—This Is the It-Girl Jacket to Wear With Plain Leggings

Every once in a while, there's a jacket trend that manages to take us by surprise, akin to the sensation of getting caught in a rainstorm on an otherwise sunny fall day—windbreakers being one of the more recent examples of this phenomenon. Whether you prefer to refer to them as anoraks, parkas, or soft shells, there's no denying that this specific type of coat has taken the fashion world by storm (excuse the pun), as it's been spotted across the S/S 25 and F/W 25 collections. But don't be fooled—this trend is by no means a ploy to push pragmatism by designers, as we saw them push the boundaries of how we perceive this otherwise utilitarian rain jacket.
From The Row and Gucci's more minimalist-leaning take on this trend in the form of monotone windbreaker looks to the maximalist-coded styling that paired sportswear with evening wear (as seen at Miu Miu, Burberry, and Prada), there is no shortage of examples showing how to style windbreakers in a way that is, dare we say, actually cool.
It's no wonder, then, that we've seen the style set slowly adopt this jacket trend, as evidenced by the sheer number of stylish people wearing it out in the wild. But it's not just that we've seen the style take over social media too, but that it's being styled with another staple in a way that's equally surprising: leggings. The concept of wearing a windbreak with plain leggings might not seem groundbreaking, we know, but we'd argue that how the fashion crowd has taken cues from the runway to transform these otherwise pragmatic pieces with creative styling is groundbreaking. What's the proof, you ask? Ahead, we're making our case for why the fashion crowd can't get enough of this styling combo with a roundup of five windbreaker-and-leggings outfit ideas, styling tips, and a curation of the best rain jackets for women. Fair warning: You may find yourself surprised by your sudden desire to swap out your trusted hoodie for this fall trend.
WEAR: Black windbreaker jacket + black T-shirt + black cropped leggings + black wedges + black shoulder bag + black sunglasses
Styling Notes: If you didn't think a parka paired with plain leggings could be posh, please see the above outfit as proof otherwise. When in doubt, the easiest way to make this pairing feel more fashion-forward is to prioritize two key elements: a cohesive color palette and cool accessories. You can give these staples some edge not only by going for an all-black look, but also by styling them with some of the season's hottest accessories (aka with an East West shoulder bag or pair of peep-toe wedges).
The North Face
North Dome Water Repellent Wind Resistant Stretch Nylon Jacket
Rain, rain, don't go away, because we need another excuse to wear this jacket.
RÙADH
The Isla Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
The subtle nipped-in waist on this T-shirt is so sophisticated.
Beyond Yoga
High Waisted Pedal Pusher Legging
Pro tip: Opt for a pair of cropped leggings to make your look even cooler.
Tony Bianco
Topaz Flip Flop
These wedges will haunt us for the foreseeable future (they're that good).
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Self-fulfillment needs: Alaïa's Le Tekel Bag.
Elisa Johnson
Dakota Sunglasses
No all-black look is complete without a pair of classic black sunglasses.
WEAR: Tinted aviator sunglasses + tank top + white windbreaker jacket + black capri leggings + black ballet flats + tan suede hobo bag
Styling Notes: What's another way you can make styling a windbreaker with plain leggings feel cool? Embrace color blocking.There's something so visually intriguing about styling a white anorak jacket with contrasting black leggings; it gives the pieces the perfect pop. You can inject further visual interest into your look by incorporating playful accessories, such as oversize sunglasses, a suede hobo bag, and even funky ballet flats.
TOTEME
Organic Cotton-Blend Jacket
Come rain or shine, you'll wear this Toteme jacket all the time.
Nordstrom
Seamless Layering Camisole
The perfect layering piece for fall.
Flattered
Alva Big Bag
We can attest to Flattered's suede handbags being a solid investment for the season.
H&M
Capri Sports Leggings With Softmove
Now, here's a pair of leggings that can effortlessly go from your Pilates class to brunch plans.
Maison Margiela
Tabi New Leather Ballerina Flats
Nothing we love more in this household than tabi ballet flats.
Otra X Grandquist
Maddy Sunglasses
With '70s-inspired sunglasses trending again, there's no better time to buy a pair of two-tone aviators.
WEAR: Faux-fur hat + '80s-inspired earrings +black sunglasses + brown leather windbreaker jacket + brown plain leggings + white pointed pumps + small black handbag
Styling Notes: Embracing color-blocking isn't the only way you can make a windbreaker and leggings outfit look chic. Frankly, there's no better way to make an otherwise "basic" parka jacket look a little bougier than by embracing texture. Opt for a parka with a coated finish that looks like leather or pair your outfit with faux-fur accessories. Bonus points if you opt for pieces in decadent neutrals or pair your staples with polished accessories (as shown above).
Uniqlo
Coated Short Blouson
The wax coating on this raincoat makes it look like leather.
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Trust us—these chocolate-brown leggings will become a staple in your closet.
Marc Fisher LTD
Cecile Pointed Toe Pump
These pretty pointed pumps also come in black, gold, silver, and red.
Shopbop
Heaven Mayhem Ribbon Earrings
Never underestimate the power of a good pair of earrings, as they can elevate anything (leggings included).
Tory Burch
Mini Eleanor Satchel
Hello, lover.
WEAR: Black sunglasses + oversize white windbreaker jacket + white lace slip dress + black plain leggings + black mesh ballet flats + minimal black bag
Styling Notes: Beyond texture and color, another way we've seen the style set get creative with this otherwise "simple" outfit formula is through layering. More specifically, we've seen a micro styling trend where a white slip dress is layered over black leggings and under an oversize parka jacket (as seen above) to create a balance between the tough and dainty elements. It's a simple styling hack, but it's an effective way to elevate these sporty pieces for everyday life.
ZARA
100% Linen Bomber Jacket
Even if you're not a sporty person, this jacket will be a beloved staple in your life.
KAT THE LABEL
Arabella Slip
The best thing about this dress? You can wear it with your windbreaker and leggings or all by itself for a night out.
SKIMS
The Essential Collection High Waist Leggings
Consider this your sign that it's time to invest in a new pair of leggings for fall.
Tony Bianco
Mia Flats
In case you were wondering, mesh ballet flats are still going strong.
Freja New York
Mercer Faux Leather Top Handle Bag
All of our editors love this East West handbag.
Tom Ford
Fernanda Sunglasses
Lean further into the visual contrast by embracing oversize sunglasses.
WEAR: Black sunglasses + silver stacked earringscape + tan windbreaker jacket + black capri leggings + black heeled thong sandals + black shoulder bag
Styling Notes: While creating visual juxtapositions through creative styling is a compelling way to make this outfit combo look chic, if you're worried it's a bit too casual for your taste, take cues from above. You can make this jacket feel a bit more formal by shopping for a windbreaker that leans into the trench coat territory. Additionally, you can elevate your look through simple swaps, such as swapping plain leggings for capris, sneakers for heeled sandals, a gym bag for a bowler bag, and headphones for a stacked earringscape.
Alo Yoga
Cropped Unify Jacket Toasted Almond
Traditional trenches to the left, there's a new style in town.