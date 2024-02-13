People in London Will Live In These Classic, Anti-Trend Outfits This Spring

Maxine Eggenberger
By Maxine Eggenberger
published

Like anywhere else in the world, London has its own identity which infiltrates into everything, from its food to its music scene. Of course, this is Who What Wear, so what we're most interested in is the fashion and how the capital influences the wardrobes of its inhabitants (many of whom, I might add, are very chic indeed).

Walk down any given London street and you'll see a broad spectrum of outfits, which is one thing that makes London culture so rich—it's unique and varied, which is something we should always celebrate. However, there are garments that feel more intrinsically "London" than others, and while some might sound cliché, there is merit in many of them. As a London local, these are pieces I see regularly when I'm in the center, worn by women who absolutely know how to put together an elevated outfit.

Thinking more about these city staples, I thought it interesting how, when they come together, they create classic London outfits—looks that encapsulate the Brit capital's essence. As someone who always wants to dress more timelessly, I've assembled seven elegant looks that feel so London, but would also look chic everywhere you live. Forming a capsule wardrobe of sorts, scroll on to see the classic London outfits that caught my eye.

7 Classic London Outfits to Re-Create This Spring

1. Blazer + Jeans + Loafers

@chiarasatelier wears a black blazer, blue jeans and black loafers

(Image credit: @chiarasatelier)

Style Notes: When it comes to classic London outfit combinations, they don't ring more true than this look. Compromising of a relaxed-fit blazer (more often than not a black blazer), a pair of timeless straight-leg blue jeans, and a loafer—the London-girl spring footwear of choice—this is an ensemble I see countless times each day on the streets of the capital yet, somehow, it never loses its appeal.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer
Arket
Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer

This will never, ever date. That's a WWW guarantee.

Straight High Jeans
H&M
Straight High Jeans

A new H&M jean to try.

CHUNKY LEATHER PENNY LOAFERS
COS
Chunky Leather Penny Loafers

I know I'd get the wear of these, from now until June.

2. Tailored Set + Slingbacks

@daniellejinadu wears a grey waistcoat and trouser co-ord with pointed-toe shoes

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Perhaps it has something to do with the heritage of Savile Row, a mere stone's throw from the city's center, but London style has long been synonymous with tailoring. This is something I see day in, and day-out (as already stated above when discussing blazers). However, now that we're heading into the warmer months, I just know we'll be seeing more and more of tailored waistcoat co-ords this season, as we annually do in London.

Shop the Look:

BOTTEGA VENETA Classic Wool Houndstooth Vest
Bottega Venetta
Classic Wool Houndstooth Vest

Try wearing this with jeans and pencil skirts also.

Cold wool trousers with darts
Massimo Dutti
Cold Wool Trousers With Darts

If you're petite like me, you'll want to have your tailor on standby to hem these for you—like its sister brand, Zara, Massimo Dutti trousers come up long (which, I appreciate, it great for tall women).

Slingback Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps

A classic shoe style if I've ever seen one.

3. Cashmere Sweater + Miniskirt + Knee Boots

@kimturkington_ wears a grey jumper, black miniskirt and knee-high boots

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: The miniskirt is another item loaded with British heritage, having been invented right here in the '60s. Of course, you'll see them worn all over Europe and beyond but, although we might not always have the weather for them, miniskirts are a staple in the wardrobes of many London women. More likely to be found styled with knee-high boots or loafers than spindly heels these days, Kim Turkington's ensemble—complete with a cozy and roomy cashmere knit—perfectly demonstrates how to style a miniskirt, the London way.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Sweater
H&M
Oversized Sweater

H&M's cashmere sells like hotcakes—I know this beige knit will follow suit.

A-Line Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Mini Skirt

This will wear just as well with slingbacks and a blazer as it will trainers and a sweatshirt.

Wally leather knee boots
Staud
Wally Leather Knee Boots

These also come in tan suede.

4. Jumper + Jeans + Suede Tote

@_loissterling wears white jeans, a white jumper and brown suede bag

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: If it wasn't already clear, jeans are at the heart of many a classic London outfit. However, this look is less about the jeans and more about their color. Even with the risk of getting your clothes mucky on your commute, I see more all-white outfits in London than anywhere else, and not merely in summer dress form. Lois Sterling's combination of a white knit, white jeans, and brown suede bag feels so fresh and current, but, still, classic all at once.

Shop the Look:

100% cashmere crew neck sweater
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

I really rate the quality of Massimo Dutti knitwear.

Barrel leg denim off-white
Toteme
Barrel Leg Denim Off-White

I've heard great things about the fit of these jeans.

Lotus medium suede tote
KHAITE
Lotus Medium Suede Tote

Such a gorgeous brown hue.

5. Trench Coat + Cardigan + Wide-Leg Trousers

@michellelin.lin wears a trench coat, brown trousers and a beige cardigan

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: You were probably thinking I had made the gravest of oversights in failing to mention the trench coat but, rest assured, its influence is still very felt in London, and I can't imagine that ever not being the case. Easy to throw on over top of any spring look as extra insurance should it rain (which we all know is fairly likely in London). Utterly timeless and elegant, whether you buy yours from Burberry or Arket, know it'll serve you well in your capsule, whether you live in London or elsewhere. Pairing it with wide-leg trousers and a cardigan only makes the piece feel more Brit-centric.

Shop the Look:

Garment-Dyed Trench Coat
Arket
Garment-Dyed Trench Coat

Arket has some of the best trenches on the market.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

This will serve you well during the inevitable cold snap we'll have this spring.

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

These come in a handful of chic colors and in Reformation's extended sizing, too.

6. Leather Jacket + Tube Dress + Mary Janes

@symphonyofsilk wears a black leather jacket, black midi dress and mary jane flat shoes

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: The leather jacket is deeply rooted in British fashion and has been adopted by many people and aesthetics along the way. Right now, it's a staple amongst the London style set, who wear it with everything from leggings to tailoring, skirts to dresses. Look for elongated biker shapes for modern appeal. Finish with mary jane flats for an outfit that screams 2024.

Shop the Look:

Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles
Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

The coolest leather jacket by a mile.

Fits Everybody stretch-jersey midi dress - Onyx
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress

A handful of our editors own this dress and they always say how great they feel when they wear it.

Ava Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
The Row
Ava Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

I would really love to own these flat shoes.

7. Oxford Shirt + Jeans

@monikh wears a blue Oxford shirt with blue jeans in her home

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: You might think that the Oxford shirt was created in, well, Oxford, but you'd be wrong. It was actually conceived in Scotland by a tailoring company who named a series of shirts after the country's most prestigious universities in an attempt to cement their credibility. I know, right—sounds like modern-day marketing. The idea worked and soon the Oxford shirt infiltrated the business world in London, becoming favored by bankers and the like. Now, however, the blue button-down is a universal favorite amongst fashion people who have adopted it as their own and wear it all over the capital, not exclusively but highly likely with jeans.

Shop the Look:

OVERSIZED LONG-SLEEVE SHIRT
COS
Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt

Just as versatile as any white shirt.

CLOUD Low Loose Jeans
Arket
Cloud Low Loose Jeans

If you're looking for the perfect slouchy jean, you've just found it.

Flat suede clogs. Buckled back strap. Rounded toe. Sole height: 1 inch (2.5 cm)
ZARA
Flat Suede Clogs

These have already been snapped up by countless influencers.

Explore More:
London Fashion
Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over twelve years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories, and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, works closely with influencer talent on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media. Previously, Maxine appeared on TV in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship, she was offered a position on the Look magazine fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. She went on to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine works remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: