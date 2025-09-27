From Jennifer Aniston to Naomi Campbell—These Are the '90s Style Icons Still Influencing the Way We Dress Today
Whether it's that Kate Moss sheer slip dress or Naomi Campbell's airport look, this roster of celebrity looks prove that these 5 stars are true '90s style icons. Here's why we love them and how to copy the outfits now, in 2025.
After spending a long-haul flight recently watching both Friends and Clueless, suddenly, all I wanted to wear Rachel Green's slip dress and Dionne Davenport's checked skirt suit. So much so, I went on a mad scroll after landing to try and get styles similar to those from the '90s. And it got me thinking about the power of certain pieces from this decade. While Y2K has been leading the way for quite some time now—with baguette bags and slouchy tailoring being back—when it comes to the '90s, there are so many pieces that stick around longer than being a fad trend. Be it straight-leg jeans, vest tops, cardigans or suede jackets, they're the base to so many of our outfits that we've relied on heavily over the years. And they're pretty iconic, but not as iconic as the women who wore them the first time around.
The most stylish women of the '90s set a high precedent when it comes to wearing these pieces, with supermodel Cindy Crawford styling the Canadian tuxedo to perfection, Naomi Campbell nailing airport dressing and Kate Moss creating an iconic moment in that silver sheer slip dress. Who better to show us how to wear these '90s pieces we all know and love than the style icons themselves? These are the '90s outfits I'll be copying all autumn, as seen on some of the most stylish celebrities.
'90s Style Icons: 6 Celebrity Outfits I'm Copying This Autumn
1. Halle Berry: Suede Jacket + Jeans
Style Notes: On the cusp of entering Y2K, this effortless ensemble seen on Halle Berry in 1999 is one that could easily be spotted on the streets of London and Paris today. Most of us own a suede jacket by now, so simply button it up to the top, team with staple denim from the decade (straight-leg jeans) and finish the look with heeled ankle boots.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Leather Jacket With Pockets
Button up all the way, just like Halle.
Agolde
90's Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
All about that '90s straight leg with frayed hem.
TOTEME
The Mid Heel Leather Chelsea Boots
A pointed boot always looks sleek underneath straight-leg jeans.
2. Jennifer Aniston: Maxi Skirt Co-ord + Strappy Heels
Style Notes: On duty as Rachel from Friends, or off-duty as Jennifer Aniston, either way, we've loved the star's style for decades. Teaming a long sleeve top with a matching maxi skirt, the minimalist strappy heels and clutch bag are true to 1997, but could quite easily all be items from 2025. With grey being one of the key colours this season, this is an easy way to try it out.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Jewel Draped Back Top
Grey is set to be big news this autumn.
ZARA
Gathered Maxi Skirt
The maxi skirt is a '90s staple that never fails,
Jil Sander
Leather Strappy Heeled Sandals 35
These are almost identical to Jen An's minimalist strappy pair.
3. Kate Moss: Slip Dress
Style Notes: This picture is iconic, isn't it? When we think of Kate Moss circa 1993, we see this sheer silver slip dress worn with fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell. Peek-a-boo styles are especially more popular around party season, so expect to see iterations of this pant-flashing look everywhere. Not ready to show off your thong? Any slip dress will work, but just make sure it's the centre of attention, just like Kate.
Shop the Look:
ST. AGNI
Recycled-Taffeta Midi Dress
If sheer isn't your thing, a simple silver slip dress will work.
4. Cindy Crawford: Double Denim + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The Canadian tuxedo has been worn by so many celebrities over the years, but this Cindy Crawford look from 1990 is one that always springs to mind. The shirt worn tucked in, belted, with a blazer on top and ballet flats looks put together, yet simple enough to copy.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Denim, Blue
Everyone needs to own at least one denim shirt.
Agolde
90's Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
Agolde is loved by fashion editors, for good reason.
M&S Collection
Leather Slip on Flat Ballet Pumps
Big fan of the square toe on these ballet flats.
5. Naomi Campbell: Cardigan + Capri Pants
Style Notes: While my airport looks rely heavily on joggers and a sweatshirt, I appreciate the effort Naomi Campbell made with her outfit in 1991. Wearing a cardigan unbottoned over a vest top with capri pants, the addition of a white car coat is brave, but one worth making considering this image of her is recognised around the globe.
Shop the Look:
COS
Circle-Cut Merino Wool Cardigan
Wear open over a vest top, just like Naomi.
ASOS DESIGN
Denim Capri Trousers
Everyone will still be wearing capri pants with heels for party season.
Reiss
Double-Breasted Blindseam Coat Wool-Blend
Wearing a white coat to the airport is risky, but we're following the supermodel's lead.
6. Gwyneth Paltrow: Velvet Suit + Silk Shirt
Style Notes: Again, thinking towards party season, this Gwyneth Paltrow velvet suit worn in 1996 is showing us all an alternative outfit to a dress. Worn of a satin shirt—aka the shirt style that's dominating the year—it's finished off perfectly with a pair of matchy-matchy red satin pumps.
Shop the Look:
Etro
Double-Breasted Cotton Velvet Blazer
Party season will never be the same once you bring out this suit.
Etro
Cotton Velvet Flared Pants
Ticking of that comeback '70s trend we're seeing a lot of.
Reiss
Silk-Satin Concealed-Placket Shirt in Ivory
Hailey Beiber and Emily Ratajkowski have also been spotted wearing satin shirts recently.
