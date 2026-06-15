According to Pinterest's Summer 2026 Trend Report: From Sports to Street Style, searches for World Cup jerseys are up 840% on the platform, and specific outfits for Mexico and Argentina team kits are also spiking—up 243% and 125%, respectively. With the biggest event in football and one of the biggest sporting events, well, ever underway, it's understandable why interest in jerseys is piqued. People, specifically fashion people, want to know how to style their country's kit during the 39-day tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19, allowing them to cheer on whatever team they choose to support without sacrificing style.
It's a topic I think about a lot as Who What Wear's unofficial (actually, kind of official) sports expert. I average at least two sporting events a month, a number that jumps in the summertime, when there's no shortage of tennis matches, WNBA games, and Formula One races to attend. But with the World Cup kicking off, I have tunnel vision, and 100% of my focus is on the beautiful game, particularly the jerseys that the best players in the world will be wearing as they compete for the FIFA World Cup trophy. Mood boards have been made, and closets have been destroyed, all with the end goal of determining the "right" way to style a soccer jersey during the 2026 World Cup.
Ahead, see the result of my hard work and determination. Fine, I didn't work as hard as the likes of Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Erling Haaland in the lead-up to the tourney, but I must admit the World Cup jersey outfits below are just as deserving of first place.
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How to Style a Soccer Jersey for the World Cup 2026
Two words: trench coat. The easiest way to make a jersey look cool is to throw on a tailored trench, as it instantly elevates the casual shirting and is a lightweight topper that works for both day and night. This one—by Burberry, of course—has an elegant fit-and-flare shape, which dresses up the jersey even more and allows you to go a bit more casual on the bottoms. Since it'll be hot at matches around North America this summer, a pair of lightweight cotton-poplin pants, like this version by The Anteros, will keep you cool but still looking polished. I wore Bottega Venetastretch thong sandals to add some height and dress up the look, but kitten-heel flip-flops or a pair of ballet flats would work just as well with this ensemble styled around the 2022 World Cup champion's 2026 home kit.
The wrong-shoe (and bag) theory is a perfect starting point when styling a soccer jersey during the World Cup. Go sporty with your apparel—think Japan's home jersey and a pair of clashing athletic shorts—and finish off the look with unexpected accessories, like heeled mules and a bowler bag. This particular Burberry bag is big enough to hold flip-flops in case you have a lot of walking to do, plus all your other match-day essentials, from SPF to a handheld fan. The shoes? Well, they make the outfit, taking it from something you could wear for a game of pickup at the park to an outfit worthy of an aperitif at a bistro that hopefully has a big enough TV to watch the action during the World Cup play out.
One easy trick is to act as if your jersey is just a white T-shirt, styling it with statement pieces that you'd normally only pair with neutrals and basics. Here, a fringe Prada skirt in a matching shade of burgundy to Spain's away kit made for the perfect complement. But instead of heels, pick sturdier shoes that can stand up against any elements. Moto boots it is. They're comfortable but cool and add a touch of edge to the look. Finally, a cropped trench can be worn or tossed over your arm or shoulders, depending on the weather.
Some of the coolest kits in World Cup history feature a polo neckline, and while none of this year's jerseys feature it, I couldn't resist making one of my own using a classic white polo from Burberry and Mexico's home jersey. With a kit this bright and colorful, you don't need to do a lot to make it look stylish. Just add a pair of vintage Levi's and some comfortable high-vamp pumps that won't tear up your feet between traveling to and from the match and standing up every time something exciting happens on the pitch. A handbag is the ultimate elevator, and this Burberry Mini Pocket Bag is a no-brainer, adding personality and timelessness to this jersey outfit.