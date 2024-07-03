A Fashion Insider's Guide to Ghana: What to Eat, Where to Stay and Everything to Pack

Welcome to Out of Office… Who What Wear UK's chic travel guide that provides you with the most stylish take on any given destination by tapping creatives who know where to stay, what to eat and, more importantly, which items to pack. This month, content creator and fashion inside shares her tips for a memorable trip to Ghana.

Although I was born and raised in Scotland, my parents are from Ghana and it has always felt like a second home to me. Ghana is on the west coast of Africa and is known for its rich cultural traditions of music, art and dance. The country is also well known for its leading exports of gold and cocoa.

I’ve been visiting family in Ghana every year for the past 5 years (pandemic years aside). It’s surprisingly quick to get to Ghana and most people are surprised to learn that it only takes just under 6 hours from London, and there is only one hour time difference.As Ghana is on the equator it’s pretty hot and sunny all year round which is a bonus!

See my travel tips and guide to where to visit, what to eat and what to pack for Ghana below.

1. Kempinski Hotel - Accra

Accra is the capital of Ghana and is a busy bustling city. The Kempinski hotel is centrally located and offers wonderful 5-star luxury

2. Bridge View Resort - Akosombo

A couple of hours north of Accra by car is a beautiful resort in the mountains. It sits by the Volta River which makes it a bit cooler than being in Accra. It’s close to the Akosombo dam, an impressive hydroelectric dam on the Volta River. There is a beautiful pool and you can go quad biking (I wasn’t brave enough) or on a river cruise.

3. Sogakope Beach Resort - Sogakope

A few hours east of Accra is the Sogakope beach resort. This is probably my favourite place I’ve stayed in Ghana. The chalets are beautiful with traditional thatched roofs and Ghanaian prints and artwork inside. There is also a spa and I had the best massage there.

Ghana is very hot. Hot and humid. I'd avoid going in April and May as it’s incredibly hot then and not particularly enjoyable. Here's are some key items I always pack to beat the heat.

Super Healthy Skin™ Featherlight Uva/uvb Spf 50 Sunscreen + Primer £15 SHOP NOW Don’t forget SPF. I really like this one by BeautyPie.

John Lewis ANYDAY Handheld & Foldable Desk Fan £12 SHOP NOW This John Lewis hand fan is a game changer. It kept me so cool and I’d never be without it in Ghana.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, Cardinal Red £110 SHOP NOW I live in linen when I’m in Ghana and this shirt is my go to. I have it in a couple of colours now.

Simplicity Uv Sun Protective Convertible Beach Visor Hat £11 SHOP NOW A hat is always a good idea because the sun can be intense. I wore this one most days on my trip. It’s light and UV 50 protection. It’s giving grandma on a cruise and I love that!

My favourite Ghanaian dish is red red. I can’t recommend it enough. It’s made of black-eye beans and is served with fried plantain. The fruit in Ghana is amazing and I’ve never tasted better. The mangoes in particular are a standout. They’re so sweet and juicy because they’re ripened by the omnipresent sun. Malt is a popular drink in Ghana. I’m not a big fan of it but I really like Alvaro, which is a blend of malt and fruit juice. See some of my favourite spots below...

1. +233 - Accra

This is a live jazz bar and grill. It’s a really lively spot and great if you want to eat, drink and dance.

2. Bella Afrik - Accra

This was a new discovery on my latest trip. It’s an Italian restaurant and the decor and vibes are immaculate.

3. Afrikiko - Akosombo

This place has to be seen to be believed. The grounds are so beautiful and you may be lucky enough to pick a ripe mango from one of the many trees that line the path to the restaurant. This is the sister location to the restaurant in Accra. There’s more here as it’s a resort. I didn’t get to stay here but it’s in my list for my next visit.

1. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park - Accra

This is a great place to visit to learn more about Ghanas first Prime Minister and how he helped lead Ghana to independence in 1957.

2. Amba Gallery - Accra

This is a contemporary African art gallery. It’s small but packed full of art and sculpture from Africa.

Some Final Tips...

- If you’re visiting from the UK you’ll need a travel visa, and you’ll also need to make sure your travel vaccinations are up to date.

- You need to travel with your yellow fever vaccination card, as they check this when you arrive in Ghana.

- Don't forget anti-malaria tablets. These are easy enough to get from travel clinics at chemists such as Boots or Superdrug.