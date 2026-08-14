French Tips Are a Forever Classic, But These Late-Summer Iterations Are It-Girl Upgrades

This summer has played host to many trends, from aquamarine everything and crochet caps to mermaid-inspired Chanel manicures. But one thing that will never go out of style, no matter how saturated the trend cycle, is the French manicure. It's classic, goes with every outfit, and immediately makes you look more polished. But don't think that it's bound to the confines of its pinky-nude base and svelte white bends. While the finger-elongating style always incorporates a crescent tip, it's one of the most surprisingly versatile manicures you can get, especially if you want to switch things up for summer.
I surveyed a handful of our editors' favorite manicurists from Milan, London, and Los Angeles and found a few late-summer French tip ideas with serious It-girl energy to try this August. (It's Leo season, after all—not the season to go tame with your manis.) Keep scrolling for the looks that suit minimalists and maximalists alike, with a bit of summery joie de vivre in every set.
6 French Tip Ideas That Are Hot This August
Turquoise Velvet
Kylie Jenner's glittering turquoise set by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt combines two of summer's hottest nail trends: velvet nail polish and aquamarine, a hue that fashion people can't stop wearing. Obviously, it's an instant slam dunk. While I love the star's long length and thick French tips, you can easily translate this style to shorter nails if you prefer a more natural look.
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Shop Products for Velvet Turquoise French Tips
Nail Reformation
Tropic Velvet
Olive and June
Aqua Velvet Gel Polish
Butter Yellow
One of the simplest ways to inject summer into your typical French manicure without straying too far from tradition is by mimicking Tate McRae's latest set. Celebrity manicurist Analysse Hernandez swapped regular white tips for a pale yellow, and I couldn't be more obsessed. The color looks white in some light (so you won't lose that classic hue) and seasonally satisfying in others.
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Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Sunbrella
Chillhouse
Chill Tips Press-Ons in Bougie Butter
Disco
It's been quite the summer for bedazzled sets, and celebs like Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Sabrina Carpenter are keeping the jewel-encrusted trend going strong. But if you're looking to mix and match while still keeping French tips at the core, I'd suggest turning your attention toward this eye-catching set by Milan-based editorial nail artist Oksana Zavora. In the artist's signature style, this mani combines several of summer's top nail trends—turquoise, studded nails, and scattered rhinestones—while keeping French tips a main character. I can only imagine how these look under a spinning disco light. Someone queue ABBA!
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Essie
Nail Polish in In the Cab-Ana
Chillhouse
Chill Tips Press-Ons in Veil Drip
Vanilla Glaze
Another way you can channel classic French tip energy without sticking too much to tradition is by re-creating this sophisticated set. Ganzorigt channeled her iconic glazed donut nails (yes, she coined the trend with Hailey Bieber) by layering chrome powder over nude French tips instead of stark white. It's a little sun-kissed, totally fresh, and a small way to make your favorite mani look a bit more modern.
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OPI
Put It in Airplane Mode
OPI
Chrome Powder
Monochrome Velvet
Another iteration of velvet French tips that keeps trending upward for summer? Monochromatic velvet accented with a few dainty rhinestones. This is a great option for people who want to play in the velvet space without going all in, especially when painted in half-moons for a trick-of-the-light look.
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Essie
Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers
ILNP
Magnetic Nail Polish in Pink Suede
Baby Animal Print
Baby French tips have been à la mode for quite some time, but this animal-print iteration offers a bit more intrigue. The barely-there strip of colors is perfect for minimalists who want to experiment with funky prints while preserving a clean look. Is it tortoiseshell or cheetah? The world may never know, but many people will come up to you to ask.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.