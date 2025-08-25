If You See Cool Girls in "Perfect" Jeans This Fall, They're Probably From This Brand

Shopping for women's jeans is basically an art. If you ask any fashion person, they'll tell you it takes trial and error to find a pair that's modern, timeless, comfortable; fits well; and doesn't break the bank. It's a tall order, but it's an important one. Not all jeans are the same, and not every brand gets it right. However, there's one label that consistently aces it: Levi's.
Editors, buyers, and other insiders swear by them—even experienced shopper Kendall Jenner. She could have any pair of designer denim she wants, but she regularly reaches for classic Levi's. Case in point: her latest outfit.
Today, Jenner was spotted in L.A. wearing a Levi's jeans outfit. Her look included a cropped red tee, dark-wash straight-leg Levi's jeans, flip-flops, and a tote bag.
What confirmed that Jenner's jeans were Levi's was the brown logo patch on the back; however, before I saw that, I had an idea they were from the brand thanks to their vintage-like look. They have that unmistakable off-duty model vibe—relaxed, classic, and never trying too hard. They're the kind of jeans that look even more worn-in and lived-in, and while they're simple in design, they never feel overdone or boring. They can elevate a basic white T-shirt, or red, in Jenner's case, turning a simple, casual look into something polished and put-together. The best part is that they're always in style. With that said, keep scrolling to see Jenner's denim outfit and shop the best Levi's jeans on the market.
Get the Look
aritzia
HomeStretch Rib Crew Waist T-Shirt
This is identical to Jenner's tee.
Levi's
Wedgie Straight Fit Jeans
Slim-fitting jeans are making a comeback, and Jenner and I are here for it.
Jeffrey Campbell
Kierra Thong Sandals
If you love The Row's City flip-flops that Jenner always wears, these are a great, affordable alternative.
Shop the Best Levi's Jeans
Levi's
501 '90s Women's Jeans
Every fashion person I know owns Levi's 501 jeans. They're iconic, timeless, and flattering.
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans
I love the dark wash and contrast stitching.
Levi's
Wedgie Bootcut Jeans
Style with a cardigan and boots this fall.
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans
Size up and wear these low on your hips.
Levi's
Low Loose Jeans
These relaxed jeans won't be on sale for much longer, so grab them for under-$100 while you can!
Levi's
501 Original Selvedge Jeans
Super-dark denim must be in your fall and winter wardrobes.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.