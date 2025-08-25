If You See Cool Girls in "Perfect" Jeans This Fall, They're Probably From This Brand

Kendall Jenner was recently seen in L.A. wearing Levi's, the well-known yet underrated denim brand famous for making perfect jeans. Here, learn about the brand and shop the best pairs.

Kendall Jenner wears black sunglasses, a red t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and a black tote bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Shopping for women's jeans is basically an art. If you ask any fashion person, they'll tell you it takes trial and error to find a pair that's modern, timeless, comfortable; fits well; and doesn't break the bank. It's a tall order, but it's an important one. Not all jeans are the same, and not every brand gets it right. However, there's one label that consistently aces it: Levi's.

Editors, buyers, and other insiders swear by them—even experienced shopper Kendall Jenner. She could have any pair of designer denim she wants, but she regularly reaches for classic Levi's. Case in point: her latest outfit.

Today, Jenner was spotted in L.A. wearing a Levi's jeans outfit. Her look included a cropped red tee, dark-wash straight-leg Levi's jeans, flip-flops, and a tote bag.

What confirmed that Jenner's jeans were Levi's was the brown logo patch on the back; however, before I saw that, I had an idea they were from the brand thanks to their vintage-like look. They have that unmistakable off-duty model vibe—relaxed, classic, and never trying too hard. They're the kind of jeans that look even more worn-in and lived-in, and while they're simple in design, they never feel overdone or boring. They can elevate a basic white T-shirt, or red, in Jenner's case, turning a simple, casual look into something polished and put-together. The best part is that they're always in style. With that said, keep scrolling to see Jenner's denim outfit and shop the best Levi's jeans on the market.

Kendall wears a red tee, dark-wash jeans, and black flip-flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

