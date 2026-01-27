I might be biased, but there's no denying that when it comes to fashion, London is one of the best places in the world for inspiration. There's something so cool about this city, and I love how everyone isn't afraid to experiment and lean into their own individual style. I'm always looking to my fellow London gals for fashion tips and tricks, but what people might not know is that it is also home to some of the most influential beauty trends, too.
Yes, this city is the ultimate destination for beauty lovers like myself. Not only will you find some of the most iconic skincare and makeup brands in the likes of Harrods, Liberty and Selfridges, but find yourself in the heart of the city, and you're more than likely to stumble upon some of the best hair salons, nail bars and secret skincare clinics that are at the top of their game. Beyond that, our laid-back, experimental, Cool Britannia approach to beauty has meant that, as a city, we have birthed some of the coolest beauty aesthetics of all time.
So, where better to look for some 2026 beauty inspiration than the London gals themselves? As a fellow Londoner, I follow lots of local creators, and since finding myself in a bit of a beauty rut since the start of the year, I thought it was time to do some research into the biggest London-girl beauty trends of 2026. It's safe to say that I'm now brimming with ideas for the season ahead, so keep on scrolling for the hair trends, nail trendsand makeup trends dominating the city right now.
6 London-Girl Beauty Trends 2026
1. Multicoloured Manicures
Why wear one colour on your nails when you can wear multiple? I already knew that the London crowd had some of the coolest manicures around, but this multicoloured design is easily up there as one of my faves. Bonus points if you choose an earthy colour palette like the look above.
Get the Look:
NAILSINC
Keep It Tonal Nail Polish Set
The perfect nail polish set to recreate this look.
Essie
Nude Nail Polish Trio Set
If you prefer something more subtle, you simply can't go wrong with neutral shades.
2. London Layers
One look at TikTok and it seems as if all the London salons are styling bouncy, face-framing layers this January. I mean, who can blame them when this is the finished result? This '90s-style haircut resurfaced at the end of last year, and I do not doubt it will dominate in 2026. My top tip for keeping your layers looking salon-worthy when styling your hair at home? Invest in a good hot brush.
Get the Look:
ghd
Rise Hot Brush Hair Styler
One of my favourite hair tools for getting that '90s finish.
BaByliss
Thermo-Ceramic Rollers
Rollers are also another great tool for adding bounce to your layers.
3. Berry-Toned Makeup
When it comes to makeup, it seems as if berry colours are taking over this winter. We tend to see this stylish hue a lot in trending manicures; however, according to Instagram, berry-toned blushers and lip glosses are proving just as popular with the London crowd. This shade is surprisingly wearable, but if you're new to berry makeup, why not opt for a slightly sheer cream blush or tinted lip balm to begin with?
Get the Look:
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm Après
This creamy blush from Merit Beauty comes in the most beautiful berry shade.
Laneige
Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum Blueberry Jelly
This hydrating serum is sure to make your lips pop.
4. Put It In a Plait
If you're into your updo hairstyles but looking for something new to try, you'll be delighted to know that Londoners are swapping slicked-back buns for sleek plaits this season. I've spotted this sophisticated hair trend all over social media, and it's such a quick and easy way to look put-together in seconds.
Get the Look:
Slip
Skinnies
These scrunchies not only look cute, but are much kinder to the hair.
Color Wow
Texas Hold'em Big Hold Hairspray
Secure your plait in place with Color Wow's powerful hairspray.
5. Telephone Box Nails
Call it cliché, but this red nail look reminded me a lot of the colour of London's iconic telephone boxes. I've spotted quite a few city gals sporting this statement hue this January, and it's a nice change from the neutral shades we expect to see at this time of year. Not to mention that it's an easy way to spruce up an all-black outfit.
Get the Look:
Essie
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Bubbles Only
Essie's nail polish will give your nails a gel-like finish.
Mylee
Gel Nail Polish as Red as It Gets
Speaking of gel nails, Mylee has a great option if you like to do gels at home.
6. Flushing Around
Another London-girl makeup look I'm loving? Flushed cheeks. This blush trend makes it look as if you've just stepped off the central line, but in a really chic, "I'm rushing around because I'm so busy and important" kind of way, you know? Opt for a natural pink hue to make your makeup pop this January.
Get the Look:
Nars
Afterglow Liquid Blush
One of my favourite liquid blushers for a naturally flushed finish.
Drunk Elephant
O-Bloos™ Rosi Blusher Drops
If you want a radiant finish, you can't go wrong with this option from Drunk Elephant.