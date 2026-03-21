By Summer 2026, Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing This Skirt Trend With T-Shirts

Spring is officially here, which is undoubtedly good news to all who celebrate skirt season. My legs have been hiding under denim for months on end, and they're ready to feel the breeze again. Accordingly, I've been on the lookout for fresh skirt trends to add to my collection this season. One that's been on my radar is knee-length skirts, and actress Camila Morrone just offered up the shopping and styling inspiration the skirt wearers among us have been seeking.
For a press event for her new Netflix series, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, Morrone chose to wear a T-shirt outfit that you're going to see a lot this spring, on fashion followers at least. It consisted of a white baby tee and a slim knee-length skirt, which is the specific style that's trending this season. Think of it as a slightly shorter pencil skirt. High-waist iterations are great, but the most 2026 version of the trend is a low-waist one, such as Morrone's ivory satin one. To complete the look, she wore a pair of minimal black high-heel sandals with a tiny buckle. No notes.
Keep scrolling to study the chic look and to shop some of the best slim knee-length skirts on the internet right now.