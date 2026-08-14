It's been quite the summer of high-profile weddings. Recent celebrity brides have included Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Coco Jones, and Emma Roberts, while the influencer sphere has seen Paige Lorenze, Sara Walker, and Brigette Pheloung walk down the aisle. For those who ascribe to a goth aesthetic, however, only one 2026 wedding matters: Gabbriette's marriage to Matty Healy. The model and The 1975 frontman wed in Los Angeles last month, and the bride's Matières Fecales looks, including one inspired by the 1992 horror movie Bram Stoker's Dracula, went totally viral on Vogue's social media accounts.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.