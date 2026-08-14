Gabbriette's Post-Wedding Vintage John Galliano Shoes Belong at the 2027 Met Gala

For her first public appearance since marrying Matty Healy, Gabbriette wore shoes that deserve a spot in next year's Met exhibition.

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Gabbriette wears a black dress and John Galliano heels after her wedding to Matty Healy
(Image credit: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics/Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com)

It's been quite the summer of high-profile weddings. Recent celebrity brides have included Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Coco Jones, and Emma Roberts, while the influencer sphere has seen Paige Lorenze, Sara Walker, and Brigette Pheloung walk down the aisle. For those who ascribe to a goth aesthetic, however, only one 2026 wedding matters: Gabbriette's marriage to Matty Healy. The model and The 1975 frontman wed in Los Angeles last month, and the bride's Matières Fecales looks, including one inspired by the 1992 horror movie Bram Stoker's Dracula, went totally viral on Vogue's social media accounts.

At a MAC Cosmetics party last night—her first public event post-wedding—Gabbriette continued her nuptials' gothic theme with an all-black outfit, including vintage heels by John Galliano, the subject of the upcoming 2027 Met Gala. Her museum-worthy shoes come complete with feathers, bows, mesh, and sequins. If you're a size 36, you can score the same pair on eBay, but if not, scroll down to shop heels with similar vibes.

Gabbriette wears a black dress and John Galliano heels after her wedding to Matty Healy

(Image credit: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics/Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com)

On Gabbriette: John Galliano Vintage Shoes ($390)

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Gabbriette wears a black dress and John Galliano heels after her wedding to Matty Healy

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Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.