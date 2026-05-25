Summer is just around the corner and there’s no season quite like it – al fresco lunches, Aperol spritz and beach holidays. With the new season comes a new wardrobe, and it’s my favourite one there is. Floaty dresses, linen fabrics and sandals, even as a neutral obsessive, in summer I introduce bright hues and prints into my wardrobe.
The skirt is a timeless summer staple piece in any wardrobe, whether you opt for a denim mini or a cotton poplin, it’s a key piece that can be styled to create so many different looks. In fact, skirts might be the one item I can’t be without when it comes to summer, and they are the first thing I pack in my suitcase for a holiday.
No one does summer dressing quite like French women, and they strike the balance between polished and effortless in a way that the rest of us strive to achieve. If there’s one summer staple I see them reverting back to time and time again, it’s a skirt. And whether it’s styled with a simple racer vest or an oversized slogan tee, the versatility is the key factor here.
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Scroll on to discover five ways French women are styling skirts for summer 2026. You're sure to find plenty of inspiration.
1. Polka Dot Midi Skirt + Racer Vest
Style Notes: Polka dots are such a big trend this year so far, so opting for a spotty skirt feels like a no brainer. Styling it with a basic tank keeps the focal point on the skirt and creates an effortless look. Add sandals for a daytime look, and swap to a heeled sandal for an evening out.
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COS
Ribbed Cotton Tank Top
COS is my go-to for basics.
ZARA
Polka Dot Midi Skirt
A chic option at an affordable price.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Chaos 90 Leather Sandals
A strappy heeled sandal is such a timeless, versatile piece that will be in your wardrobe for years.
CELINE
Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses
Celine get it right every time with their sunglasses.
2. Mini Poplin Skirt + Puffed Sleeve Blouse
Style Notes: All white feels like the ultimate summer look, and Emmanuelle’s outfit is at the top of my list to recreate. A poplin skirt is a key piece in my summer rotation, and I love this mini iteration as opposed to the classic midi. Style with a romantic puffed sleeve blouse and raffia bag for that extra je ne sais quoi.
Shop the Look:
DÔEN
Nera Top -- Salt
Dôen are known for their romantic, girly styles.
Topshop
Mini Poplin Skirt
A chic high-street option to recreate Emmanuelle's look.
Bobbies
Suzie - Cherry Gloss
Inject colour into your look through your accessories.
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Laith Leather-Trimmed Ruffled Raffia Bucket Bag
I adore the ruffled detailing on this raffia Loeffler Randall bag.
3. Denim Mini Skirt + Slogan T-Shirt
Style Notes: A denim mini skirt is a staple in any summer wardrobe and something most of us already own. It’s a failsafe classic and an easy option to reach for when you don’t know what to wear thanks to its endless styling options. For a casual yet cool look, Léna has tucked in a slogan tee and finished it off with wedge heels. The perfect way to make your denim skirt feel just like a pair of jeans.
Shop the Look:
Anine Bing
Lili Graphic-Print Cotton T-Shirt
Anine Bing do such good slogan tees.
H&M
A-Line Denim Skirt
So versatile.
ASOS DESIGN
Tulip Wedge With Twist Detail
Perfect for your summer getaway.
Jacquemus
Small Le Bambino Shoulder Bag
One of Jacquemus' most iconic bags.
4. Mini Skirt + Linen Shirt
Style Notes: Linen is a must in summer thanks to its light, airy fabric, so for something that feels a bit more dressed up, tuck a linen shirt into a more structured mini. It’s still hot weather appropriate and feels instantly put together. Just opt for accessories in the same tone as the skirt for a cohesive finish.