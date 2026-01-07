According to French Women, Dark Jeans Look Best With This Non-Black Neutral

If I’m looking for tonal dressing inspiration, I always take my cues from French women because they’re less likely to fall into a trend trap and more likely to wear a combination that is timeless and effortless. As we become accustomed to the dark days of winter, I find myself gravitating towards darker straighter jeans, but rather than opting for chocolate brown or a dopamine-boosting flash of red on top to offset the indigo as per usual, a refreshing new colour pairing on vintage boutique owner Franny Mozemba stopped me mid-scroll and made me reconsider. It’s an alternative that I fear I dismissed too easily and underestimated before: dark jeans + navy.
Indigo and navy are indeed close shades of dark blue but therein lies the magic of wearing them together. The contrast between the colours and textures is eye-catching but understated, much more original than going back to black or even popular white, and the complete opposite of try-hard. Styling a longline navy blazer and button-up top with dark indigo jeans is a minimum effort, maximum impact look which is totally in line with how French women dress all year round. Style isn’t sacrificed for comfort and yet they also manage to put an unexpected spin on the classic pieces they (and you) most likely already own.
I’m aspiring to do the same and although there will be days where I want to reach for something more daring, the polished simplicity of this indigo + navy pairing is a failsafe for getting up and out of the house. Read on to shop dark jeans with navy tops and jackets to recreate this for yourself.
Shop Dark Jeans with Navy Tops and Jackets
Whistles
Dark Denim Stretch Barrel Leg Jeans
These jeans are fluid and relaxed thanks to the barrel leg cut.
Sézane
Chelsea Jacket – Navy Ecru Tennis Stripes
See, pinstripes can be dressed up and down.
Agolde
Kelly High-Rise Straight Jeans
You won't get bored of wearing these jeans over and over again.