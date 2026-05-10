Lights! Camera! Cannes! The 13 Best Red Carpet Moments In The Film Festival’s History
The French Riviera has historically been a playground for the rich and famous. Now, on the eve of the Cannes Film Festival, one fashion editor looks back through the event's theatrical and fashionable history to chart the best looks to ever grace the red carpet.
The Boulevard de la Croisette, also known to locals as the Temple of Idleness, is a three-kilometre stretch of seafront that snakes through the glamorous alcove that is the Côte d'Azur. But for a week each May, the palm-laden promenade is transcendent, alight with the glitz and glamour of fashion starlets, film titans, studio bigwigs, and Hollywood heavyweights as they descend on the French Riviera for the annual Cannes Film Festival.
The prestigious event has been in operation since 1938, where it has awarded emerging and established auteurs and actors alike with the career-defining honours like the Palme d'Or, the highest prize given for best film outside of the Academy Awards, for close to a century. This is the place that nurtured talents like Jean-Luc Godard, introduced transcendent scene-stealers including Isabelle Huppert and Mikey Madison and becomes a flurry of sequins and plumage as the who’s who of Hollywood make a home-away-from-home in the revolving doors of opulent properties like the Hôtel Martinez. Suffice to say, completely luminary.
Given the reputation that precedes it, it’s only fitting that the red carpet reflects the grand and theatrical essence of the films that the event celebrates. There has been no shortage of looks worthy of an eight-minute-long standing ovation, which is the average length of applause that succeeds the closing credits, though the event is no stranger to sartorial controversy either.
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In 2015, the Cannes Film Festival decreed a strict dress code that only permitted female attendees to wear high heels, leading to an incredibly elegant rebellion by the likes of Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence, who either decided to go barefoot or wear flip-flops on the red carpet, respectively. In 2025, a mere decade later, organisers declared there would be “no naked dressing”, putting a ban on revealing clothing for the sake of “decency”.
In light of this dimming of frivolity, the drama showcased on the silver screen inside the Grand Théâtre Lumière is certainly enough to stir. And with that being said, there is still a storied repertoire of barely-there gowns and breathtaking dresses that lurk in the annals, for those considerate enough to look through it.
Now, on the eve of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, we thought it incredibly pertinent to task ourselves with that mission. Because beneath the frothy embellishments and swaths of tulle, there lies something more potent; a dialogue between fashion and film that transcends far beyond stunts like method dressing or nude illusions.
Without further ado, scroll through for the best Cannes Film Festival looks of all time.
The 13 Best Cannes Film Festival Looks of All Time
1. Princess Diana
Style Notes: In the image of Grace Kelly, Princess Diana attended the Cannes Film Festival in 1987, wearing a gown as blue as the Mediterranean sea that lapped at the nearby shore.
Designed by Catherine Walker, the look paid homage to the chiffon dress worn by the late Princess of Monaco in Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief. Perhaps one of the earliest incidents of stylistic references on the red carpet, it has since become synonymous with her own approach to monarch fashion; quietly rule-breaking and elegantly intimate.
2. Bella Hadid
Style Notes: Bella Hadid’s Schiaparelli dress, which she wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, is nothing short of fashion fantasy. The haute couture gown is the creation of Daniel Roseberry, who rendered a low-cut, long-sleeved dress in a delicious wool crepe that allowed the pièce de résistance—a pair of gilded trompe l'oeil lungs—to shine.
Anatomical and entirely beguiling, the silhouette became a symbol of the supermodel’s avant-garde and individualistic approach to dressing, which was the antithesis of the quotidian and inconspicuous off-duty uniform of the time.
3. Dakota Johnson
Style Notes: Despite having been born into a Hollywood dynasty—being the daughter of Melanie Griffith and granddaughter of Tippi Hedren will do that to you—Dakota Johnson only made her highly anticipated Cannes Film Festival debut in 2025.
Attending the premiere of Spike Lee’s crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest, the actress opted for a cotton candy pink Gucci dress. With barely-detectable, capellini-esque straps, the spring-ready gown was finished with two layers of embroidered fringing and baby pink paillettes.