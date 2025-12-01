Lily Allen Just Stepped Out in NYC Wearing the British Brand Londoners Love For Elevated Outerwear

Bundling up for a chilly New York day is no small task. Between bracing against icy temperatures and navigating the city’s unspoken “smart casual” dress code, pulling together an outfit that’s both chic and practical can feel like a challenge, even for the best dressers. So when Lily Allen stepped out this week in an ensemble that nailed the brief, I immediately took note.
Starting with a standout layer, Lily kept cosy in a fluffy faux-fur jacket from London label Hush. A favourite among UK fashion insiders, Hush has built a reputation for elevated outerwear that looks as good as it feels—so it’s no surprise to see the brand making waves across the Atlantic.
And while NYC has no shortage of chic labels, the British style scene is equally adept at producing cold-weather staples worth investing in. Although Lily’s exact fluffy jacket is currently sold out, Hush has plenty of similarly cosy alternatives to consider. Meanwhile, other home-grown heroes—Aligne, Damson Madder and Peachy Den, to name just a few—are serving up outerwear collections that city dwellers on both sides of the pond will find hard to resist.
Read on to shop the best London outerwear to see you stylishly through winter.
Shop London's Best Outerwear:
Hush
Jayde Italian Wool Blazer
A dark grey jacket is at the top of my winter wish list, and these sleek tailored style from Hush fits the bill.
Aligne
George Wrap Coat
Aligne's George Coat is a fashion person's favourite for a reason.
Damson Madder
Jude Wool Coat
The funnel neck jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
S.S. Daley
Eliza' Peplum Trench
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Peachy Den
The Cicely Bomber Jacket
This also comes in a red leopard print design.
Eudon Choi
Ottilie Jacket
Style this with the matching trousers or dress it down with jeans.
House of Sunny
The Dolly Coat
Fur trim detailing remains one of the season's favourite trends.
16Arlington
Palmi Coat in Leather
Every fashion person I know has their eye on a leather trend coat, and this chic style is hard to look past.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.