Lily Allen Just Stepped Out in NYC Wearing the British Brand Londoners Love For Elevated Outerwear

London's have long returned to Hush for their elevated outerwear. Click through to discover how Lily Allen is styling the label now.

Lily Allen wears Hush fur jacket with a grey jumper a black leather skirt black lug-sole boots and a black Hermes bag and black sunglasses.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Bundling up for a chilly New York day is no small task. Between bracing against icy temperatures and navigating the city’s unspoken “smart casual” dress code, pulling together an outfit that’s both chic and practical can feel like a challenge, even for the best dressers. So when Lily Allen stepped out this week in an ensemble that nailed the brief, I immediately took note.

Starting with a standout layer, Lily kept cosy in a fluffy faux-fur jacket from London label Hush. A favourite among UK fashion insiders, Hush has built a reputation for elevated outerwear that looks as good as it feels—so it’s no surprise to see the brand making waves across the Atlantic.

Opting for a decadent dark-chocolate hue, Lily’s plush coat was the star of her look. She styled it with a soft grey knit, a sleek black leather skirt, also from the British label, and sturdy lug-sole boots—an outfit that worked just as well on New York's sidewalks as it would London's pavements.

Lily Allen wears Hush fur jacket with a grey jumper a black leather skirt black lug-sole boots and a black Hermes bag and black sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And while NYC has no shortage of chic labels, the British style scene is equally adept at producing cold-weather staples worth investing in. Although Lily’s exact fluffy jacket is currently sold out, Hush has plenty of similarly cosy alternatives to consider. Meanwhile, other home-grown heroes—Aligne, Damson Madder and Peachy Den, to name just a few—are serving up outerwear collections that city dwellers on both sides of the pond will find hard to resist.

Read on to shop the best London outerwear to see you stylishly through winter.

Shop London's Best Outerwear:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸