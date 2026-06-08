Baseball games have quietly become one of fashion's favorite social outings. Whether you're heading to a weekday Yankees game after work, spending a Saturday afternoon at the ballpark, or planning a summer date night in the stands, the dress code is surprisingly nuanced. You want to look put-together without appearing overdressed, comfortable without defaulting to gym clothes, and spirited without relying on head-to-toe team merch.
The good news? The most stylish baseball game outfits have very little to do with jerseys and foam fingers. Instead, fashion people approach gameday dressing much like they would any other event: with thoughtful accessories, practical layers, and a few insider tricks. The only difference would be trying to match the colors of the team they're rooting for along the way. To find out exactly what separates a chic baseball game outfit from a regrettable one, I asked a handful of baseball game regulars to share the mistakes they see most often—and what they recommend wearing instead.
Payton Saratin Ross, Baseball WAG
1. The most damning (& common) mistake made in dressing for gameday is bringing a bag they won’t let you into the stadium with! Many stadiums are very strict about their bag policy, so I like to have a few stadium-approved bags to cycle through during the season. The classic clear bag from Thirty Years is a go-to for me, and I love investing in something luxe, like the Bottega Veneta Concert Bag, every couple years.
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2. Another mistake I see often in gameday style is lack of experimentation with footwear! Of course, when many of us think gameday, we think sneakers. As someone raised in Texas, I’m apt to reach for a pair of cowboy boots, which I absolutely recommend adding to your rotation. A flat is an unexpected but extremely chic choice, in my opinion, and I love seeing the girls styling them casually with jeans or a mini skirt and a baseball cap. Lastly, depending on the location, the sport and where you’re sitting, I do think a classic flip flop can be a great choice for gameday. So, switch it up!
3. The last mistake is reaching for much of the licensed gear currently available at team shops online and in the stadium. They have done us women so dirty with the dated, not-so-chic options we’re given. Instead, I’d say make your favorite team’s baseball cap the spirited part of your look, or browse brands like ‘47 (they have a few collections with more fashion-forward options) and Terez for your gameday outfits. You can always opt for more custom looks, which is popular in the wag world– I like Pressed, KB Collective, and Claudia Rose Caruso (the cutest silk gameday scarves).
Reagan Elizabeth, Baseball WAG
1. I regret not shopping on eBay sooner! My favorite place for finding vintage gear and unique jackets. Sometimes they’re only in size XXL but I’ll wear that oversized or even get it tailored if I really love the jacket.
2. Wearing layers if the weather looks even a little unpredictable. If there’s even a slight chance of it being cold, I’m bringing a jacket. Or even a blanket.
3. Wearing uncomfy shoes. I think people underestimate the amount of walking you may have to do.
Grace McClure, Sports Marketing
1. Avoid bag jail.
One of the easiest mistakes to make is overlooking the stadium’s bag policy beforehand. Many stadiums have strict size restrictions or require clear bags, and if yours doesn’t comply, you may end up paying to stash it in a locker outside the stadium—aka, bag jail. Luckily, there are plenty of cute PVC options out there (the Chanel Naked Patchwork has been on my list for quite some time), and Staud makes some great clear bag options too.
2. Avoid missing the best part of a weekday game.
A lot of people forget to check the promotion schedule before heading to the stadium and accidentally miss out on some of the best souvenirs. I got a cutie Yankees cowboy hat at a random weekday game last summer, and as a Texan in New York, it’s obviously one of my prized possessions. Just know you typically have to get there early if you want in on the goods.
3. Avoid dressing for the first pitch only.
Weather is one of the biggest mistakes people underestimate at baseball games. Even on warm days, bringing a layer is always a good idea—especially for night games or windy stadiums. Bonus: if the sun is beating down and your seats are hot, an extra layer doubles as a cushion for blazing metal or plastic chairs. Most stadiums also have shade maps, so you can check whether your seats will be in the sun or shade before heading out.
More Outfit Ideas
Styling Tip: Sneakers, an on-theme bag, and baseball cap can make any dress in your closet feel like a baseball game outfit. No need to shop for something new.
Styling Tip: Wearing a jersey doesn't have to ruin your outfit. Style it right with well-fitting denim shorts and fashion forward shoes and you have yourself a look.
Styling Tip: When in doubt, try denim on denim. Especially for night games, you get an added layer that feels chic.
Styling Tip: Whether you're coming straight from you 9 to 5 to gameday or you simply want to elevate your style, I need you to consider a blazer.
Styling Tip: Nothing makes gameday look better than a simple trench coat. With shorts on a spring night, you will have yourself a look.
Styling Tip: I'm borrowing from the tennis courts just to say that '90s minimalism will simply not fail in this category, it makes an outfit instantly dressed up.