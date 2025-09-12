Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Trainer Colour That Makes Jeans-and-a-Vest Look Much Trendier

When I’m pulling together a simple outfit—say, jeans and a tank top—my instinct is usually to reach for shoes that add a little polish, like a sleek kitten heel or an interesting mule.
Trainers, however, are rarely my first choice. Too often, their casual energy feels a little boring, and unless the design really stands out, they don’t always inspire me. That said, there are a few trainer updates that can work wonders, and embracing them in the season’s favourite shades is one of the easiest ways to elevate a look. So, when I spotted Jennifer Aniston styling her classic jeans-and-vest combo with a pair of AdidasSamba Trainers (£90) with fiery red accents, I knew she’d found the perfect pairing.
With their trendy colouring but streamlined design, the trainers added a modern edge without trying too hard. The subtle hit of red picked up on one of autumn's favourite colour trends, instantly freshening her pared-back outfit whilst injecting a 2025 feel into the simple formula.
Jennifer kept the rest of her look low-key, throwing a jumper casually over her shoulders and finishing with aviator sunglasses, achieving that relaxed, wearable vibe she does so well. If you’re also tempted to give your basics a refresh, a pair of red trainers just might be the easiest way.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best styles to shop now.
