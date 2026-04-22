Last month, I traveled to London for our April cover shoot with actress Carey Mulligan, star of Netflix's highly anticipated sophomore season of Beef. The shoot itself was a fashion creative's dream—a muse-worthy talent, racks of stunning spring '26 looks, and a jaw-dropping location (the historic Dennis Severs' House)—but equally exciting for this editor was the opportunity to return to London, a city I hadn't been to in eight years that's renowned for its charming neighborhoods, vintage shopping, and award-winning dining.
The last time I was in London was in 2008 during a summer study abroad program. Admittedly, my interests and budget were a lot different back then, so visiting this time around felt like seeing the city through a completely new lens. In preparation, I turned to Who What Wear's London guide and TikTok for some helpful tips on local musts—like visiting Marylebone Street and hitting up the newest chef-driven hot spot The Fat Badger—and what and where to skip.
During a five-night trip, I covered a decent amount of ground, so here is my compact city guide for your next trip.
London is massive, to put it mildly, meaning there are lots of neighborhood options for every kind of traveler: Notting Hill for the Instagram-loving vintage connoisseur; Mayfair for the posh globe-trotter; South Bank for the culture enthusiast. You get the idea. I opted to stay in Shoreditch in East London because our shoot was conveniently located in this part of town and it's one of the city's trendy, up-and-coming areas with a bustling art scene, buzzy restaurants, and a vibrant nightlife. Think L.A.'s Eagle Rock.
One Hundred Shoreditch is a relatively new spot that took over the old Ace Hotel. What I loved about this hotel is that it's big on sleek design and plenty of cool hangouts for its guests. The hotel has its own specialty coffee shop called Origin, which was a favorite morning stop, and three bars, including the popular late-night rooftop spot Kaso. My favorite was the dimly lit underground cocktail lounge Seed Library.
I stayed in one of the Studio Loft rooms, which is a great size for two people and boasts a large bay window looking out over Shoreditch High Street—great for people-watching.
After checking in, I quickly changed and headed out to historic Borough Market, home to some of the best food stalls and Michelin-starred restaurant Oma. Overlooking the bustling market below, this beautiful spot serves up thoughtful Mediterranean fare inspired by the Greek isles, including the popular spanakopita gratin, larger dishes from the grill, and spreads and breads. You really can't go wrong with any of the spreads, but don't miss the salt cod XO with labneh.
Did you even go to London if you didn't have a traditional Sunday roast? This was an absolute must for my foodie husband, and I'm so glad we were able to grab a reservation at The Quality Chop House because it was hands-down the best meal we had all trip. This 19th-century eating house has been revamped as a modern British dining room. On Sundays, you are handed a set menu of three courses featuring, naturally, a selection of roasts served with all your classic sides—roasted potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, spring greens, and carrots. We opted for the Suffolk lamb for two with mint sauce, which was as fantastic as its sounds. For dessert, we opted for the olive oil ice cream (an absolute must!) and the Madagascan chocolate mousse with coffee cream and hazelnuts. I'm salivating just thinking about it.
TopJaw's Jesse Burgess (IYKYK) turned us onto this exclusive Notting Hill dining room and pub that counts Margot Robbie and Jamie Dornan as fans. Tucked away above diner Canteen on Portobello Road and up two narrow flights of stairs, this intimate, candle-lit restaurant with wood-paneled walls offers an old-world feel that's perfect for date night. I highly recommend sitting at the chef's counter, where you'll get a meal and a show watching chef duo George Williams and Beth O'Brien at work. The hearty set menu is curated daily and includes snacks, a starter, a main, and dessert.
What I Wore/Where I Shopped
Gray skies, scattered showers, and temps in the fifties were on the forecast—typical London spring. That meant plenty of light layers, trusty knits, go-to denim, and comfy shoes for walking. I'm currently obsessed with Free People's So Soft Seamless Modal Long Sleeve ($40) and the We the Free Nova Tee ($38). They are both lightweight and super comfy, so they're perfect for a long-haul flight and layered under a sweater, like my beloved J.CrewRollneck Sweater ($98), for a fun color contrast. Madewell's Darted Barrel-Leg Jeans ($148) are currently on heavy rotation in my wardrobe and very comfortable for city exploring. I'm eyeing the Vintage Canvas wash for summer. Lastly, I made the most of my two favorite pairs of sneakers, New Balance's 327 Sneakers ($105) and Adidas's Japan Low Top Sneakers ($120).
The day before I left for my trip, I interviewed Rooster actress Charly Clive, who happens to love secondhand shopping and luckily doesn't gatekeep. She steered me toward Brick Lane for a cheap and cheerful way of vintage shopping, specifically Magpie Vintage.
Marylebone Street
If there was one common denominator in all the guides I saw, it was to skip the chaos of Oxford Street for the more charming Marylebone Street. Frankly, they were right. It's lined with upmarket shops, cafés, and bookstores, including Daunt Books.
Jessica Baker has 16 years of experience in the digital editorial fashion and entertainment space. She is currently the Executive Director, Entertainment at Who What Wear where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.