Live From London Fashion Week—Your Guide to the Shows, Trends and Celebrity Moments of AW26

Good morning, and welcome to day two of London Fashion Week. The week kicked off yesterday with a buzzy show from Tolu Coker, made all the more momentous by the presence of King Charles on the front row. Add a surprise appearance from Little Simz, and the tone for the week was set. Harris Reed followed with their signature sculptural drama, as well as the unveiling of their first bridal collection. By evening, the momentum continued as Who What Wear UK celebrated its 10-year anniversary at Kiyori Bar at Aki London.

Today promises just as much excitement, with Bora Aksu, Sinead Gorey, Fashion East and Mithridate on the schedule. Often regarded amongst the "big four" as the hub for burgeoning talent, London Fashion Week thrives on fresh voices and visions. As the week unfolds, we’ll be reporting live all through it all, bringing you the standout shows, defining trends and key moments set to shape the season. Stay tuned for updates as they happen.