Live From London Fashion Week—Your Guide to the Shows, Trends and Celebrity Moments of AW26

Good morning, and welcome to day two of London Fashion Week. The week kicked off yesterday with a buzzy show from Tolu Coker, made all the more momentous by the presence of King Charles on the front row. Add a surprise appearance from Little Simz, and the tone for the week was set. Harris Reed followed with their signature sculptural drama, as well as the unveiling of their first bridal collection. By evening, the momentum continued as Who What Wear UK celebrated its 10-year anniversary at Kiyori Bar at Aki London.
Today promises just as much excitement, with Bora Aksu, Sinead Gorey, Fashion East and Mithridate on the schedule. Often regarded amongst the "big four" as the hub for burgeoning talent, London Fashion Week thrives on fresh voices and visions. As the week unfolds, we’ll be reporting live all through it all, bringing you the standout shows, defining trends and key moments set to shape the season. Stay tuned for updates as they happen.
Showcasing his signature floral motifs, Patrick McDowell’s collection was punctuated with punchy pops of royal purple—the very shade we’ve predicted will rise as the colour of the season in the months ahead. Alongside sweeping satin dresses, sheer black separates, and tailored peplum pieces, McDowell delivered a collection brimming with refined beauty.
“Beauty is something I think we need more of. Beauty for beauty’s sake,” he said in the show notes for his Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, The Gaze.
"Staged like something you'd see at Salone del Mobile, Fiorucci's took over Somerset House's Lancaster Room for its autumn/winter 2026 collection. Flanked by limestone walls, the Italian maison transported us to some mid-century apartment where pool was played, champagne was sipped and conversations were held on the polka-dot sunken couch. Dalmatian print was a real highlight of the collection, as were some feather masks—perhaps an ode to the cherubic wings in the brand's logo—worn by some models, which created a sense of mystery and masquerade. Because it wouldn't be Milan without sighting some animal print, right?" — Ava Gilchrist, SEO Writer Who What Wear
Next up, Harris Reed unveiled his bridal debut. The team’s immediate reaction? Why hasn’t he done this sooner? The category feels tailor-made for Reed’s theatrical sensibility.
Vibrant veils set an irreverent tone, signalling looks far better suited to the cool bride than the traditionalist. With a tightly edited selection of gowns, the collection marked an exciting new realm for Reed to explore.
Tolu Coker opened the week with a surprise front-row appearance from Charles III. Seated alongside Stella McCartney, the King looked on as Tolu Coker unveiled a strong collection of reimagined layering, experimental proportions and a palpable energy. With a sharp instinct for the silhouettes London women actually want to wear right now, Tolu Coker is quickly emerging as one of London's buzziest names.