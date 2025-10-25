Weekend Escapes: The Best Countryside Boutique Hotels Near NYC, Paris, London, and Milan

Monica Mendal is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a former fashion editor, a travel writer, and the author of So There's This Place…—a Substack newsletter where she shares curated guides, insider tips, and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
As fall settles over the world's most stylish cities, even the most devoted urbanites feel the pull of a different kind of beauty—a quiet, pastoral kind where crisp air, golden foliage, and a perfectly set table take center stage. For those who appreciate both design and leisure, the countryside offers a more intimate form of glamour, from boutique hotels and historic estates to vineyard retreats just a short journey from New York, Paris, Milan, or London. These are the places where a city break becomes a weekend of thoughtful indulgence, where every detail, from interiors to grounds, is considered with care and where understated elegance is a tangible experience at an affordable price. At these countryside boutique hotels, the energy of the nearby cities gives way to a refined calm perfect for fall escapes that blend style, comfort, and a touch of enchantment.
The Six Bells Countryside Inn in Rosendale in the Hudson Valley is a whimsical boutique inn designed to feel like a storybook English village. It's the brainchild of Audrey Gelman, founder of The Wing (RIP!) and is an expansion of The Six Bells, her country-inspired home-goods company that began as a small shop in Cobble Hill. The inn reflects the brand's love of country design and its patchwork of influences, celebrating antiques, artisanal details, and the little treasures that delight true collectors, from wrought iron chandeliers to braided wool rugs. Housed in a historic 1850s building that has served as a hostelry since its Central Hotel days, the property features 11 rooms that are decidedly maximalist, a riverside restaurant offering Americana-style cuisine, and a curated selection of home goods seamlessly integrated into the décor that are luckily all shoppable for those who can't resist taking a piece of the inn home!
Located just under an hour from Paris by car, Abbaye des Vaux de Cernay is a stunning 12th-century abbey set in a lush, wooded valley. The rooms blend historic stone walls with modern comforts, and the cloistered courtyard, gardens, and nearby forest trails invite slow exploration. Guests can dine in the elegant on-site restaurant, enjoy wine tastings, and take guided walks through the abbey grounds, making it a peaceful escape where history, nature, and thoughtful hospitality come together. On the property, there's a working farm with horses, chickens, and other animals as well as a small cinema for private screenings. Guests can also enjoy biking, hiking, and simply relaxing in the gardens. It's a versatile retreat for families, couples, and anyone looking to unplug from city life.
There's no better time for a bucolic weekend in the Cotswolds than in the fall, when the hills turn golden and the air carries a crisp, refreshing clarity. While the region is home to buzzy luxury properties such as Estelle Manor and Cowley Manor Experimental as well as forever favorites like Soho Farmhouse and Thyme, it also offers a wealth of equally charming boutique hotels at more accessible prices where guests can enjoy the same farm-to-table dining, cozy interiors, and quiet pleasures of country life. Among our favorites is the Double Red Duke in Bampton, Oxfordshire—a classic English pub with 19 beautifully decorated rooms. The inn combines historic charm with modern comforts, featuring crackling fireplaces; five bars and lounges; and a menu centered on open-fire cooking, Sunday roasts, and seasonal produce. It's the perfect fall retreat for those seeking both warmth and authenticity in the heart of the Cotswolds.
Tucked in the heart of Piedmont's Bormida Valley just a two-hour drive from Milan, Villa La Madonna is a family-run boutique escape set among its own barbera and cabernet vineyards. Fall is the perfect time to visit, as the vineyards are alive with the harvest, local wine and food festivals bring the region to life, and truffle season is in full swing. The summer crowds have cleared, the weather is comfortable and mild, and the rolling hills are painted in rich autumn colors. With 17 individually styled rooms and private terraces overlooking the rolling hills, the property offers a serene retreat from which to take it all in, where guests can relax by the vineyard-fringed pool, enjoy seasonal Piedmontese cuisine, and take part in estate experiences ranging from wine and cheese tastings and cooking classes to vineyard walks, picnics, and truffle hunting in October and November.
Monica Mendal is a writer, editor, and brand consultant focusing on fashion, travel, and lifestyle. She contributes regularly to Vogue, T: The New York Times Style, Architectural Digest, and more. Previously, Mendal was a fashion editor at Condé Nast publications such as Vogue, GQ, and Glamour. She is also the author of So There's This Place, a travel newsletter on Substack.