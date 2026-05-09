From Archives to Aisles: Why Vintage Wedding Dresses Are Having a Moment

Weddings were once intimate affairs, remembered in physical photo albums and through stories told face-to-face. Today, they unfold in real time—shared, told, and saved across different social media platforms, from Instagram to Pinterest, where an untold number of people see and save the flowers, menus, and after-party looks you spent hours meticulously planning. As a result, weddings are far more visible and exposed than ever before, placing new pressure on brides to make all of their decisions with a digital audience in mind. The main wedding look, in particular, carries a lot of weight: It has to photograph well, stand out, and—perhaps most stressfully—earn approval from those online. In this landscape, brides are left asking a set of questions. How can I look unique and memorable on a day that everyone will see? Where do I find something that no one else has worn or will have? More importantly, how can I still feel authentically myself when dressing for a digital gaze? For many, vintage has emerged as the answer.
Vintage bridalwear possesses irreplaceable charm, history, and character. This distinctiveness, paired with a wider range of choices, prevents the sameness sometimes found in the traditional bridal space. Alexis Novak—founder of Tab Vintage, a Los Angeles–based archival vintage studio—explains to Who What Wear, "The modern bridal offering is gorgeous but only has a few select seasonal options, so the likelihood that brides who are getting married during the same season wear something similar is high." The inherent uniqueness of vintage is a key driver of its appeal. Lily Kaizer—founder of Happy Isles, a luxury vintage bridal salon in NYC and L.A.—agrees. "While there's a whole host of reasons that brides opt for vintage on their wedding day, such as style and sustainability, the desire for brides to find something that feels special and not like something they've already seen on Instagram a million times is the major driving factor in the growth of vintage bridal," she shares.
The vintage bridal market is expanding before our eyes. According to Zola's First Look Report, the percentage of respondents who thrifted or sustainably sourced their wedding looks jumped from 14% in 2024 to 17% last year, and this upward trend is projected to continue through 2026. This growing interest is evident in the business: "There's an extreme increase in brides wanting to wear vintage on their wedding days," Novak says. "The bridal requests used to trickle in, and now, it's a primary pillar of our business."
Latest Videos From
Still, this surge in demand is relatively recent. "When I started Happy Isles in 2016, vintage bridal wasn't really a thing," Kaizer says. "Ten years later, you'd be hard-pressed to find a fashion-minded bride who doesn't have a vintage bridal salon on her must-visit list." Lizzie Wheeler—the founder of Studio Dorothy, a Brooklyn-based vintage and archival bridal studio—traces the spike in interest back to 2023, when brides began reaching out to her through her previous Instagram page, @shit.u.should.buy, for sourcing help. "I felt the demand directly because brides sought me out to fill it before I even advertised that I was a vintage bridal resource," she says. That momentum ultimately led to the launch of Studio Dorothy in late 2024.
Of course, the growing popularity of vintage doesn't make finding "the one" any easier. In fact, most brides find the process more challenging when vintage is involved. "[Vintage shopping is] genuinely harder than shopping new," Stevie Barbieri, a celebrity groomer who wore a vintage John Paul Ataker tea-length dress for her wedding, tells Who What Wear. "I started with vintage, but it's truly the luck of the draw. Nothing felt meant to be, so then I tried the new-dress route. I quickly found that the quality and price point didn't align the way they do with vintage bridal, and I couldn't bring myself to commit to anything."
Barbieri was still stuck but ultimately embraced the idea of "something borrowed." She inquired about her mother's wedding dress and her grandmother's veil. Remarkably, the veil, which had been left at the dry cleaner's 34 years prior, was still there and perfectly preserved. Drawn to the third-generation headpiece, Barbieri decided to build her entire bridal look around it. "I kept coming back to the fact that something new didn't withstand the test of time," she explains. "The veil had survived decades, and a brand-new dress hadn't."
With a clear focus on the vintage route, a client recommendation led Barbieri toSophie's Vintage Bridal boutique in New York City. "Sophie [Madorsky, founder of Sophie's Vintage Bridal], truly did the rest," Barbieri recounts. "She knew how to contrast my tattoos with something soft and unexpected, understood my love for my grandmother's headpiece, and shared my obsession with 1950s and '60s[The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel] aesthetics." The first dress Madorsky pulled was the one Barbieri chose. The moment brought forth a sigh of relief, as she had tried on over 30 dresses at that point.