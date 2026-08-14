Jasmine Tookes on '90s Supermodel Makeup and the One Trick That Makes Her Eyelashes Look Thicker

Fun fact about Jasmine Tookes: If for some reason modeling didn't work out for the 5'9" Victoria's Secret Angel, she'd become a makeup artist. "I've always loved the creative side of makeup," the runway veteran, beauty brand founder, and mom of two shares with Who What Wear. "Early in my modeling career, I had the opportunity to watch some of the most talented makeup artists on set, and I was constantly asking questions because I was fascinated by how small techniques could completely elevate a look. I think that’s really when I fell in love with the artistry of makeup. Every photoshoot and runway felt like a learning experience, and I loved seeing how makeup could enhance your features, create a mood, or even tell a story."
Perhaps one day we'll find Tookes behind the glam chair (never say never!), but it's clear all those on-set crash courses paid off in spades. Take a scroll through her TikTok GRWM videos, and you'll agree: Tookes is an absolute whiz at technique. She's even got notoriously finicky eye makeup down to a science, which makes her quite the fitting partner for Ilia's new Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner. "Ilia has been one of my staple brands for years," she says. "Between motherhood, running a business, and having sensitive skin, I’m much more intentional about what I use." The liners are cruelty-free and clinically tested on sensitive eyes and the waterline, so she doesn't have to sacrifice comfort for performance (quite a feat for waterproof formulas that often leave you bleary-eyed!).
In terms of nailing an immaculate wing, "I think eyeliner is one of those things that definitely takes a little practice. But I’ve learned it really doesn’t have to be perfect," Tookes explains. "I think the less precious you are about it, the easier—and more fun—it becomes." In fact, she deems a warm, softly-smudged smokey eye her signature, inspired by era-defining supermodels of the '90s. "It's a look I always feel like myself in," she adds. "I've always loved enhancing my eyes because they can completely transform a look, whether I'm keeping my makeup minimal or doing something more glam."
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Before dressing up the lids, however, she likes to nail down her other signature: a glowy, sun-kissed canvas. "I usually start with Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint in Dominica ST14 and Honopu ST14.5 for a natural-looking base, add a touch of warmth with bronzer, while keeping the rest of the complexion fresh and luminous before defining my eyes," she explains. Once her complexion is nice and sculpted, she fills in her lids with Ilia's Stylus Shadow Stick in Relic, then grabs the Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner in Gesture (a matte warm brown) to tightline her upper lashes, smudging it at the outer corners until it resembles a teeny wing. "It gives my eyes definition without feeling too 'done,'" she notes.
For a nighttime look, Tookes swaps Gesture for Serif (a matte dark brown hue), tightlines her top and bottom lashes, and extends the wing for a bit more drama. "Using eyeliner to subtly define my lash line is one of my favorite tricks for making my lashes look fuller," she adds. From there, she smudges out the lines to make them appear more lived-in ("One of my favorite techniques," she shares) and wiggles on a brown mascara—namely, Ilia's Limitless Lash in Before Dawn. "I want my makeup to feel polished but easy, something that still looks and feels like me," she says of the minimal, brown-toned aesthetic. It's simple, but she can always dial up the intensity depending on her mood without overpowering her features, just like the '90s icons living on her beauty mood board. "There's something so chic about that," she says.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.