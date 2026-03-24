Yesterday, Miley Cyrus attended the premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles. (I know, I know. Somehow, two decades have passed since the iconic Disney show aired… I can't believe it either.) The nostalgia-inducing event involved most of the original cast members, as well as a cheeky reference to the original character. Cyrus also stepped out to the photo call wearing a blonde wig and a Hannah Montana–inspired makeup look.
As for the latter, celebrity makeup artist Janice Daoud used drugstore makeup products (all $16 or less!) to create the look. More specifically, she used Maybelline New York products, as Cyrus is the brand's newest ambassador. "The look focused on youthful, radiant skin paired with a subtle smolder through the lash line for that easy, sexy, undone feel, finished with a touch of sparkle, a nod to Hannah," Daoud said. Ahead, see the exact 10 items. Prepare for some major mid-2000s nostalgia.
The 10 Exact Drugstore Products Used
Maybelline
Lifter Plump & Glow Foundation in 120
The first step was foundation—Maybelline's Lifter Plump & Glow Foundation to be exact. It features a 90% skincare formula and is infused with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for radiant, glowing skin. Daoud used shade 120 (light with neutral undertones).
Maybelline
Lifter Serum Concealer in 20
Next, Daoud applied this full-coverage concealer for bright under eyes.
Maybelline
Sculpting Stix 2-In-1 Eyeliner in Mocha Contour
To line the lash line and elongate the look of the eyes, Daoud used Maybelline's Sculpting Stix 2-In-1 Eyeliner in shade Mocha Contour (warm medium brown).
Maybelline
Shadow Drip Eye Tint Liquid Eye Shadow in Brass Drip
Daoud applied this shimmering liquid eye shadow for a soft, smudged shimmer.
Maybelline
Shadow Drip Eye Tint Liquid Eye Shadow in Silver Drip
Then, she added Silver Drip to the center of the lid for more eye-catching sparkle.
Maybelline
Build-A-Brow 2-In-1 Brow Pen and Sealing Gel in Soft Brown
Daoud used this two-in-one brow pen and gel to define and set Cyrus's eyebrows.
Maybelline
Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara in Brownish Black
This iconic lengthening mascara was behind Cyrus's long, fluttery lashes.
Maybelline
Cloudtopia Cheek and Lip Mousse in Coral Illusion
For blush, she used Cloudtopia Cheek & Lip Mousse for a fresh flush.
Maybelline
Lifter Liner Lip Liner in Upstate
Daoud lined Cyrus's lips with Maybelline's Lifter Liner in Upstate, a soft, cool brown. This lip liner is infused with hyaluronic acid for a creamy, hydrating feel.
Maybelline
Serum Lipstick in Upstate
Last but not least, Daoud finished off the look with a swipe of Maybelline's Serum Lipstick in Upstate. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid and an oil blend for smooth, serum-level lip care and promises up to eight hours of plumping moisture.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.