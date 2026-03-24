Miley Cyrus's Nostalgic Hannah Montana–Inspired Makeup Look Was Created With These $16-and-Under Items

Cue "The Best of Both Worlds."

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Miley Cyrus pictured at the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday, Miley Cyrus attended the premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles. (I know, I know. Somehow, two decades have passed since the iconic Disney show aired… I can't believe it either.) The nostalgia-inducing event involved most of the original cast members, as well as a cheeky reference to the original character. Cyrus also stepped out to the photo call wearing a blonde wig and a Hannah Montana–inspired makeup look.

As for the latter, celebrity makeup artist Janice Daoud used drugstore makeup products (all $16 or less!) to create the look. More specifically, she used Maybelline New York products, as Cyrus is the brand's newest ambassador. "The look focused on youthful, radiant skin paired with a subtle smolder through the lash line for that easy, sexy, undone feel, finished with a touch of sparkle, a nod to Hannah," Daoud said. Ahead, see the exact 10 items. Prepare for some major mid-2000s nostalgia.

Miley Cyrus at the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 10 Exact Drugstore Products Used

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Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.