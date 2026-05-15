My Vibe This Summer Is Fashion-Forward and Fun—7 Chic Outfit Ideas I'll Be Wearing on Repeat

You really can't go wrong with any of them.

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Influencers in summer outfits.
(Image credit: @meccajw; @nataliaspotts)
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I've never been one to play it safe with my style. My experimental fashion sense traces back to childhood, when my mom let me show up to school in outlandish, mismatched looks. Now, at 30 years old, not much has changed, and during the summer, my playful aesthetic really comes to life. After all, I'd never pass up the chance to wear bright colors and quirky-cute prints.

Already, a handful of fun summer trends have struck a chord with me. First up? Raglan tees. I couldn't tell you a single rule about baseball; however, there's something undeniably cool about the sporty top. Colorful trousers have piqued my interest too. A far cry from the bright jeans I wore as a teenager, today's iterations feel far more subtle and refined. Of course, accessories can make or break a look. This summer, my motto is more is more—meaning plenty of statement jewelry and a rotating lineup of hats.

Interested in seeing the playful summer looks I've saved on Instagram? Scroll onward for seven must-try outfit formulas.

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Cardigan + Denim Cutoffs

Imani Randolph in a summer outfit.

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No, there's nothing groundbreaking about a cardigan and denim cutoffs. Still, the combo feels instantly cooler with a straw bag and toe-ring sandals in the mix. Tip: Fasten just a few buttons on the knit for fashion person–approved styling.

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Fitted Tee + Slip Skirt

Natalia Spotts in a summer outfit.

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You don't need to save your graphic tees for afternoons spent lounging on the couch. In fact, the casual top acts as the perfect foil to a breezy lace-trim skirt and patent-leather pumps, as proven here.

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Leopard-Print Blouse + Red Miniskirt

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A leopard-print top is a perennial favorite for a reason. It's the secret to injecting personality into your wardrobe. If you're into a maximalist moment, pair the blouse with a bright-red miniskirt. Leather ballet flats will ground the eye-catching duo.

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Raglan Tee + Breezy Skirt

Emili Sindlev in a summer outfit.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

See what I mean? A raglan tee exudes cool-girl energy. (Zoë Kravitz and Emily Ratajkowski have both worn the top, after all.) Style the piece with a slip skirt and thong flip-flops for an outfit formula that reads equal parts sporty and polished.