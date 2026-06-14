Gabrielle Union is no stranger to the world of sports. From playing Division 1 soccer at university and cheering on her former NBA star husband Dwyane Wade to dazzling our screens as a cheerleader in Bring It On, she lives and breathes great competition. That's why her latest partnership with Casamigos to celebrate the FIFA World Cup comes as no surprise. Ahead of this past week's World Cup kickoff games, I spoke with Union on all things game day.
"I'm such a crazy sports fan," Union explains. When discussing her favorite part of the frenzy, she mentions, "There's the preparation, all of your superstitions. You're gonna wear your lucky socks. You're going to put on your lucky jersey."
Since Union has seen many of the watch parties, courts, arenas, and stadiums in her time, we asked her for her go-to fashion recommendations for various sporting locations. From comfy at home to courtside at a basketball game, Union gave us all the details on her ideal looks and must-have beauty, too. Keep scrolling to read what she had to share.
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Gabrielle Union's Game-Day Outfits by Occasion
Viewing at Home
"When I'm hosting, and I know the people … and [we're] in my home, I'm very casual. I will probably have some Umbros on, and some slides and a T-shirt, nothing exciting.”
ZARA
Usa FIFA World Cup 2026 T-Shirt
Umbro
Checkered Performance Shorts
DOLCE VITA
Julio X Sandals Chocolate Vinyl
Hosting an Official Watch Party
"I'm wearing this beautiful [teal dress] that has a lot of movement at the bottom [and] a bit of a heel like—a reasonable, cute not quite a kitten. Maybe it's a cat heel."
Chloé
Lace-Trim Sleeveless Rib Knit Mini Dress
Miu Miu
Leather Sandals
Pandora
Pandora Era Bezel Sterling Silver Lab-Grown Diamond Earrings
Attending a Live Game at a Stadium/Arena
"I'm in this very baggy jean phase. I had a shoot, and they brought these Gap jeans and [I loved them]."
nike
Usmnt 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-Fit Soccer Replica Jersey