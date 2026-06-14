Gabrielle Union Shares Her Game-Day Fashion and Beauty Secrets for the FIFA World Cup and Beyond

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
By
published
in Features
Gabrielle Union poses in teal dress during Casamigos watch party.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Gabrielle Union is no stranger to the world of sports. From playing Division 1 soccer at university and cheering on her former NBA star husband Dwyane Wade to dazzling our screens as a cheerleader in Bring It On, she lives and breathes great competition. That's why her latest partnership with Casamigos to celebrate the FIFA World Cup comes as no surprise. Ahead of this past week's World Cup kickoff games, I spoke with Union on all things game day.

"I'm such a crazy sports fan," Union explains. When discussing her favorite part of the frenzy, she mentions, "There's the preparation, all of your superstitions. You're gonna wear your lucky socks. You're going to put on your lucky jersey."

Gabrielle Union poses in teal dress during Casamigos watch party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Union has seen many of the watch parties, courts, arenas, and stadiums in her time, we asked her for her go-to fashion recommendations for various sporting locations. From comfy at home to courtside at a basketball game, Union gave us all the details on her ideal looks and must-have beauty, too. Keep scrolling to read what she had to share.

Latest Videos From

Gabrielle Union's Game-Day Outfits by Occasion

Viewing at Home

"When I'm hosting, and I know the people … and [we're] in my home, I'm very casual. I will probably have some Umbros on, and some slides and a T-shirt, nothing exciting.”

Hosting an Official Watch Party

"I'm wearing this beautiful [teal dress] that has a lot of movement at the bottom [and] a bit of a heel like—a reasonable, cute not quite a kitten. Maybe it's a cat heel."

Attending a Live Game at a Stadium/Arena

"I'm in this very baggy jean phase. I had a shoot, and they brought these Gap jeans and [I loved them]."

Game-Day Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves