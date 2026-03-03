I Love British Fashion—These Are the Coolest Emerging Brands You Need to Know

London fashion is always top of mind for me—especially now that London Fashion Week (my favorite week of the fashion-month calendar) has just wrapped. I lived there for two years, and it’s the place I’d choose to call home if I could live anywhere, visas aside.
There are the household names at this point—such as Burberry and Vivienne Westwood, of course—along with beloved brands like Charlotte Simone, Miista, Molly Goddard, Shrimps, and Simone Rocha. And then there are specific emerging designers coming out of Central Saint Martins, doing something entirely their own, where fashion feels most at the intersection of art and culture. Alumni like Chopova Lowena, Conner Ives, Ellen Poppy Hill, Lucila Safdie, and Talia Byre are a few of my favorites that come to mind. I also like looking to London-based curated shops for new discoveries, like Alta Store and Apoc Store.
Below, shop the emerging London brands to know, from those already on the verge of not feeling “emerging” anymore to the ones just getting started.
&Daughter
Almada Label
Caspar The Label
Chopova Lowena
Cou Cou
Conner Ives
Fruity Booty
Lucila Safdie
Knwls
Peachy Den
Rixo
Studio Nicholson