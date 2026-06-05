Before we get into this, I want to make it clear that I know the sound of a 31-year-old talking seriously about longevity is slightly absurd. After all, the concept of "longevity" is often associated with ageing. But lately, I’ve become increasingly fascinated by the idea that longevity is no longer just about looking youthful; it’s about preserving energy, cognition, vitality and quality of life for as long as possible.
For years, wellness has been sold through aesthetics: green juices, reformer Pilates, expensive supplements and skincare routines displayed almost like fashion accessories. But in 2026, the conversation has started to shift. The aspiration now isn’t simply to look healthy, it’s about being healthy, and living better for longer. Wellness has evolved from things we can buy as a reactive fix into changes we can make as a long-term investment, and longevity is the new definition.
Like any cultural movement, longevity has its controversial spokespeople. Contentious social-media content comes from divisive figures like Bryan Johnson, a tech entrepreneur, who has become known for his heavily documented "anti-ageing protocol" and for utilising biomarker tracking to supposedly reverse his biological age. At the same time, the likes of Andrew Huberman and Professor Tim Spector marry the worlds of science and wellness via podcasting, whilst Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness platform Goop helped pioneer the idea of wellness as a luxury aspiration long before longevity became fashionable. There is no doubt that many of these people have faced scrutiny for their sometimes polarising messages, but their impact on wider wellness trends is irrevocable.
What’s interesting is how many worlds longevity now overlaps with: beauty, fitness, luxury travel, fashion and, of course, social media. A decade ago, the concept of "anti-ageing" and all its negative connotations sat in the beauty space in the form of products and treatments available only to those who could afford their steep price tags. Today, the luxury angle remains (it's not lost on me that the pursuit of ultimate health and wellbeing requires an awful lot of time and money), but the product is different; it's sleep tracking, blood panels, infrared saunas, cutting-edge supplements, glucose monitoring and recovery therapies. Luxury itself is beginning to look different, too. Where status was once conveyed through monetary excess, it now increasingly looks like restraint: prioritising sleep, drinking less alcohol, tracking recovery, investing in health rather than handbags and booking wellness retreats over party holidays.
This is where places like Clinique La Prairie come in. Perched above Lake Geneva, the legendary Swiss clinic has spent decades attracting royals, celebrities, CEOs and wellness insiders with its highly personalised approach to preventative health and longevity. But what once may have felt OTT and slightly futuristic now feels surprisingly aligned with the current cultural mood.
So, fully invested in the longevity discourse, I decided that 2026 was the time to finally book a stay at Clinique La Prairie to decide for myself if the new world of luxury wellness really does hold all the answers to living a better life. On arrival, what struck me most was how different it felt from traditional luxury wellness. This wasn’t simply about massages and green juices. The atmosphere sits somewhere between a medical clinic, a luxury hotel and a sci-fi-esque wonderland. Conversations revolved around inflammation, recovery, sleep quality, stress management, nutrition and cellular health.
Diagnostics and testing form a central part of the experience, creating a version of wellness that feels highly personalised and deeply data-driven. There’s something both fascinating and slightly confronting about seeing your health translated into metrics and biomarkers. It forces you to think about wellness seriously as long-term functionality. The goal isn’t simply to look better; it’s ultimately about preserving quality of life for as long as possible.
There's still an element of indulgence, though; this is Switzerland, after all. One of the standout treatments during my stay was a facial using La Prairie products, which marries high-end relaxation with results-driven formulas. My skin looked noticeably brighter and more sculpted afterwards, but what made the experience interesting was how seamlessly beauty and longevity were positioned together. At Clinique La Prairie, skincare isn't treated as separate from health; it is part of a much broader conversation around ageing well.
Since returning home, I’ve become far more intentional about my day-to-day habits. Sleep has become a major priority, and I use the Eight Sleep Pod to track recovery and better understand how stress, travel and routine affect my energy levels. I’ve also incorporated more preventative treatments into my routine, including the San Lueur Advanced LED Light Therapy Facial Mask and the Hair Regrowth Helmet, alongside saunas and more regular lymphatic drainage massages. Nutrition-wise, my focus has shifted heavily towards gut health and reducing inflammation. I eat a diet rich in bone broth, leafy greens, fibre and nutrient-dense whole foods, but one thing I learned through testing is that I actually process carbohydrates extremely well. I used to avoid carbs (because I was led to believe they were "bad"), but I now make sure to include healthy grains and balanced carbs in my diet, which has completely changed the way I think about wellness trends that encourage restriction.
Exercise has become less aesthetics-focused, for me, too. I’ve been prioritising strength training and increasing muscle mass, particularly as more research points to muscle health being one of the strongest indicators of healthy ageing. I also take a more targeted approach to supplements now, incorporating daily creatine, omega-3, zinc and vitamin D after discovering I was deficient. Of course, everyone's approach to exercise, diet and supplements should be tailored to their own health and goals, but this is what works for me. At the clinic, I learned that it's not about blindly following what’s fashionable, but about understanding what you actually need.
But perhaps the biggest takeaway from my stay at Clinique La Prairie has been that longevity really isn't about extreme optimisation or chasing immortality, despite what the tech billionaires on social media might have you believe. Beneath all the science and diagnostics, the message is surprisingly simple: the small things done consistently matter most. And maybe that’s why longevity resonates so strongly right now. In a culture historically obsessed with excess and immediacy, it offers something different: the idea of taking care of your future self in the present.