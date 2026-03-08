Is the Bridal Suit Fall 2026’s Breakout Wedding Trend? Vivienne Westwood Thinks So

In 2026, the chic, well-dressed bride no longer conforms to societal expectations. She's taking a different approach, choosing the look that feels most authentic to her. This shift is evident in the choices we're seeing, from red wedding dresses and garments already in one's closet to selecting trousers over a gown or even a bolero instead of a veil. Brands are embracing this non-traditional movement as well, with Vivienne Westwood being a prime example.
On day six of Paris Fashion Week, Vivienne Westwood, under the creative direction of Andreas Kronthaler, showcased its fall 2026 collection. Kronthaler drew inspiration from Italian designer Danilo Donati as well as German-French actress Romy Schneider, whom Kronthaler told Vogue that "She embodied everything. And she was a bit like Vivienne, a fearless woman who always went for the artistry."
The show featured 45 ready-to-wear looks, concluding with a single bridal ensemble worn by Swiss model Vivienne Rohner. The unconventional look included an ivory, unfinished satin blazer and a maxi pencil skirt. It was accessorized with bow-adorned pumps, an avant-garde cylindrical headpiece, and a bouquet of radishes. The beauty styling reinforced the non-traditional theme with smudged red lipstick and a yellow manicure.
Vivienne Westwood, which has long challenged tradition and convention while referencing historical styles, built its bridal reputation on corseted gowns. A prime example is the iconic Nova Cora, famous for its internal bodice, folded off-the-shoulder neckline, and flowing satin draping—a look chosen by Demi Lovato for her wedding. However, Vivienne Westwood’s move for fall 2026 asks: What if the bride didn't wear a dress? This new ivory skirt suit answers that question in a way that feels modern, subtly rebellious, and unmistakably Westwood.
Vivienne Westwood's move for fall 2026 asks: What if the bride didn't wear a dress? This new ivory skirt suit answers that question in a way that feels modern, subtly rebellious, and unmistakably Westwood.
On the Runway:
Vivienne Rohner and Andreas Kronthaler closing out the show.
