The Specific Dress Trend That Ensures You Look Classy and Elegant at Every Summer Event
Don't overcomplicate things—this is the evening-ready dress that's as unfussy as it is elevated.
If your summer calendar is brimming with weddings, summer events and gatherings of the elegant ilk—and your trusty linen shorts and cotton shirts just aren’t quite cutting it for the elevated dress codes—I have to put you on to the elegant dress trend I've been reaching for throughout the season.
Swishy, floor-grazing and rendered in a glossy finish, satin maxi dresses have become my go-to for every elevated summer occasion, and I’m far from the only one defaulting to the trend. Just this week, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley embraced the silhouette three times over the course of a few days, styling multiple satin dresses for occasions on the Italian coast.
First, she opted for a flowing seafoam green design, complete with a sheer, floor-skimming cape that added extra movement and dimension to her evening-ready ensemble. Later, she switched into a yellow satin gown for a wedding celebration by the water’s edge.
Finally, I spotted the model in a light beige style that skimmed her frame, extending past her ankles. In a soft neutral tone, this dress felt elevated and elegant while remaining unfussy and easy to style.
While lightweight cottons and linens tend to dominate in the heat, I’ve found satin to be even more comfortable—equally airy, but with a supple softness and gentle drape that feels indulgent. Add to that its subtle sheen and the floor-sweeping length, and you’ve got a dress trend inherently elevated enough for dressier affairs.
Polished, uncomplicated and endlessly easy, satin maxi dresses are my summer styling secret. Read on to shop my favourite styles below.
Shop Satin Maxi Dresses:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
My Love Language Is Summer Linens and Cottons—J.Crew and Anthropologie Speak It Fluently
Heat-wave approved.
-
Linens, Trousers, and Button-Downs, Oh My! These 30 Banana Republic Sale Picks Are Summer Magic
Up to 60% off.
-
These 30 Simple Yet Elevated Picks From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Are Giving Major Rich Vibes
Hello, instant confidence boost.
-
I'm Manifesting Chic Summer Outfits: 25 Affordable and Stylish Walmart Deals That Fit the Bill
Just about everything is under $25.
-
Jeans Are Great, But This Is the New It Item to Wear With Blazers
So easy it's Zoë Kravitz approved.
-
Set Aside the Strapless Minidress—This Is the Trend to Choose If You Want to Look Elegant
French Riviera approved.
-
I'm a Gen Z Shopping Editor—These Are the Coolest Pieces on Reformation, Revolve, and Shopbop RN
They're giving NYC It girl.
-
When I'm Not Shopping Amazon Prime Day, It's These Chic Deals (Ahem, J.Crew, COS, and Banana Republic)
On-trend finds you won't want to miss.