
If your summer calendar is brimming with weddings, summer events and gatherings of the elegant ilk—and your trusty linen shorts and cotton shirts just aren’t quite cutting it for the elevated dress codes—I have to put you on to the elegant dress trend I've been reaching for throughout the season.

Swishy, floor-grazing and rendered in a glossy finish, satin maxi dresses have become my go-to for every elevated summer occasion, and I’m far from the only one defaulting to the trend. Just this week, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley embraced the silhouette three times over the course of a few days, styling multiple satin dresses for occasions on the Italian coast.

Model @rosiehw stands outside on a balcony in Italy, wearing a satin maxi dress in a light seafoam shade with a sheer cape over her shoulders.



First, she opted for a flowing seafoam green design, complete with a sheer, floor-skimming cape that added extra movement and dimension to her evening-ready ensemble. Later, she switched into a yellow satin gown for a wedding celebration by the water’s edge.

Model @rosiehw stands outside on a balcony in Italy wearing a satin maxi dress in butter yellow.



Finally, I spotted the model in a light beige style that skimmed her frame, extending past her ankles. In a soft neutral tone, this dress felt elevated and elegant while remaining unfussy and easy to style.

While lightweight cottons and linens tend to dominate in the heat, I’ve found satin to be even more comfortable—equally airy, but with a supple softness and gentle drape that feels indulgent. Add to that its subtle sheen and the floor-sweeping length, and you’ve got a dress trend inherently elevated enough for dressier affairs.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a satin maxi dress in beige, standing outside in Positano, Italy.



Polished, uncomplicated and endlessly easy, satin maxi dresses are my summer styling secret. Read on to shop my favourite styles below.

Shop Satin Maxi Dresses:

Topshop Asymmetric One Shoulder Open Back Midi Occasion Dress in Lime Satin
Topshop
Asymmetric One-Shoulder Open-Back Midi Occasion Dress

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation with this fresh, apple green dress.

The Lily One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Slip Dress
Anthropologie
The Lily One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Slip Dress

This also comes in five other shades.

Rat & Boa, Deia Dress
Rat & Boa
Deia Dress

This features an elegant open-back design that gives it such a special edge.

Anaiis Silk Dress
Reformation
Anaiis Silk Dress

A glossy satin dress is the easiest way to ensure an elevated ensemble.

Asymmetrical Satin Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Asymmetrical Satin Dress

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Tyler Satin Dress
Reformation
Tyler Satin Dress

I'm banking this for wedding season.

Gathered Washed Satin-Jacquard Maxi Dress
ST. Agni
Gathered Washed Satin-Jacquard Maxi Dress

Style with sandals to dress this down, otherwise pair with a sweeping satin dress.

