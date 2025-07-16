If your summer calendar is brimming with weddings, summer events and gatherings of the elegant ilk—and your trusty linen shorts and cotton shirts just aren’t quite cutting it for the elevated dress codes—I have to put you on to the elegant dress trend I've been reaching for throughout the season.

Swishy, floor-grazing and rendered in a glossy finish, satin maxi dresses have become my go-to for every elevated summer occasion, and I’m far from the only one defaulting to the trend. Just this week, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley embraced the silhouette three times over the course of a few days, styling multiple satin dresses for occasions on the Italian coast.

First, she opted for a flowing seafoam green design, complete with a sheer, floor-skimming cape that added extra movement and dimension to her evening-ready ensemble. Later, she switched into a yellow satin gown for a wedding celebration by the water’s edge.

Finally, I spotted the model in a light beige style that skimmed her frame, extending past her ankles. In a soft neutral tone, this dress felt elevated and elegant while remaining unfussy and easy to style.

While lightweight cottons and linens tend to dominate in the heat, I’ve found satin to be even more comfortable—equally airy, but with a supple softness and gentle drape that feels indulgent. Add to that its subtle sheen and the floor-sweeping length, and you’ve got a dress trend inherently elevated enough for dressier affairs.

Polished, uncomplicated and endlessly easy, satin maxi dresses are my summer styling secret. Read on to shop my favourite styles below.

Shop Satin Maxi Dresses: