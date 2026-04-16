Whether you're recently engaged or are in the final countdown before your wedding day, it's never too soon to think about your bridal nails. It may be a small detail amongst dress fittings, the seating plan or your wedding-day makeup or hair, but, your wedding manicure is a finishing touch that ties your entire look together. Not to mention, having a bridal manicure that you truly adore makes you feel like the very best version of yourself on your big day, so it's worth considering your wedding nails as you plan the rest of your look.
"Your nails will be in a lot of close-up photos—the rings, the bouquet, the champagne toast—so they should feel timeless and authentically you," says Faye Louise Dennis, a Bio Sculpture manicurist who specialises in wedding nails.
Not sure where to start? Ahead, we've compiled a complete guide to planning your wedding-day nails, from your bridal mani countdown to choosing a nail colour, as well as all the 2026 bridal nail trends to give you plenty of inspiration to be your most polished self. Trust us: these are the nail looks you'll want to say "I do" to.
Bridal Nail Trends 2026
1. "Veil" Nails
The popularity of the milky nails trend translates so perfectly to bridal nails. These sheer white polishes drape a floating veil of colour over the nails, instantly brightening the nail plate to make them look luminous and healthy. "Milky whites, like a thin layer of Biosculpture Gemini Nail Polish in Blanc (£16) or Seafoam (£16), will always be the most timeless bridal choices," says Dennis. Look for sheer, off-white finishes rather than opaque bright whites, which can often look too stark. Translucent finishes, on the other hand, are softer and can be layered up for a milkier finish if you wish, whilst remaining elegant. Westmoreland Cosmetics Vanilla Gloss Glass Gel 1(£25) and OPI Bubble Bunny are great choices for a milky manicure.
Shop the Trend:
Bio Sculpture
Gemini Nail Polish in Seafoam
Westmoreland Cosmetics
Glass Gel in Vanilla Gloss 1
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Opi’m a Bubble Bunny
2. French Fancy
The French manicure has had something of a renaissance over the past couple of years, and it's a timeless look for a bridal manicure. You can wear a classic French tip, opt for a micro-French or try a softer French manicure that blurs the pink and white together. "A modern French manicure is also incredibly elegant, especially when it’s diffused and soft," says Dennis.
"To achieve this look, I reverse the order of my French manicure, starting with a pigmented white on the tip, then placing a sheer `soft pink over the top for a natural-looking, 'your nails but better' French tip," she says. "Ombré-French gel manicures are also having a real moment, especially on shorter nails; they were previously mainly created on long acrylics."
Shop the Trend:
Manucurist
French Active Kit
Nails Inc.
Mani Marker in White
Manucurist
Liner Brush
3. Shimmer and Shine
"One of the most noticeable bridal manicure trends is the glazed chrome finish. It catches the light beautifully," says Dennis. Chrome is a great finish to instantly elevate the base of your manicure, whether you opt for a simple pink nail colour or a French tip, leaving a beautiful glass-like effect that will look stunning in your wedding photos. You can only get the glazed look with a gel manicure topped with chrome powder, so experiment with different coloured powders and nail colour bases to find a combination you love the most. Not into chrome? Consider a shimmer nail polish, which will catch the light subtly and add a hint of sparkle to your bridal manicure.