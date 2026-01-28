The 5 Pairs of Jeans Everyone Should Own

Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
For fashion writer and designer Jane Herman, denim is in her DNA. "I grew up in jeans," Herman says. "That's the best way to put it." For decades, Herman's father, Ron, owned some of the most influential retail stores in Los Angeles. "Denim and jeans were a really big part of the stores," Herman says. "There was the famous jean bar, which was in the men's department downstairs that sold all the latest and the greatest from Europe and the U.S."
After spending summers working at the jean bar, Herman went on to work as a fashion editor on the creative teams at places like Gap and Theory, among others. In 2013, Herman co-founded JeanStories.com, a website dedicated to all things denim. In 2020, she founded her own made-in-L.A. clothing company, The Only Jane. Just two years later, she brought all of her denim knowledge to Substack, where she writes her popular newsletter, Jane on Jeans.
On the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Herman shares how she got her start in the fashion industry, the five pairs of jeans she thinks everyone should own, and more. For excerpts from their conversation, keep scrolling.
You've often said that denim is in your blood. Can you explain that a little bit for our audience?
In addition to your own brand, what are some of the other denim pieces that you're obsessed with right now that feel very current?
I love bootcut jeans right now. I really love wearing boots. They just make me sit differently. They make me walk differently. My stride gets longer.
The bootcuts that I love—and this is one of the better-sellers that I've seen—is the Buck Mason Roper, which is a really good interpretation of the Levi's 517, and it's got a high waist and a gorgeous wash.
Buck Mason
M082 Roper Jean
The other jean that I really love right now is from a new brand called Ossou, which is based out of New York. They have a jean called the Noon, and it's just a really classic high-rise, straight, slightly tapered leg jean. Looks a little bit like the Valentino jean that came down the runway from spring '26. It has that kind of taper that you wear it a little longer. It's a very clean wash. They've put a lot of thought into their hardware, and that jean, I think, is really special.
ossou
Noon Jean in Horizon Wash
I see a lot of people buying Levi's still. Levi's makes a really great 90s 501 in selvedge denim that is a little pricier than the non-selvedge, but it's a great, great jean. If you don't know what to buy, but you want a pair of jeans, just start there.
Levis
501 '90s Selvedge Women's Jeans
If you were building a capsule jean wardrobe for someone, what styles do you think that they should own?
You need a high-rise straight-leg jean of some kind. Something that is the archetype of a pair of jeans. When you close your eyes, you think of a five-pocket jean in its most classic form. Not too complicated wash, but that's just clean and a very good foundation for almost anything.
The Only Jane
The Sally Jean
Then you need a really relaxed fit that you can do errands in. That's maybe a barrel for a lot of people. Could be a slouchy or wide-leg style. Could be something that just is loose and that you could actually sit and read a book in.
B Sides Jeans
Elissa Jean
I think it's very good to have a black jean in your closet. I personally like my black jeans to have some stretch. They often make very good night jeans. Whatever you're gonna wear at night with your people out. It should fit the body somewhere. If it's a wide-leg style, then I like to see a really clean top block, meaning it's fitted in the waist. It's nice in the butt. It's not hanging off of you in any kind of way.
Then I think it's a good idea to have a summery jean in your wardrobe, which is something that's very light-washed, maybe has a frayed edge. I don't like my jeans to have unfinished hems, except for in the summer.
It's a jean that you wear in the summer that's really lightweight, and that you wear with sandals and that has holes in it. You don't have to worry about being cold with holes in your jeans.
The last pair of jeans I think you can have is something a little bit more playful that has some kind of embellishment or quirk to it.
I have a pair of Stella McCartney jeans—I'm actually wearing them right now—they have these corduroy inserts, and so they're slightly bell. They're very like hippieish. The corduroy is navy and super luscious and boffed, and that the denim is really soft and they're just fun. They're different. I think it's nice to have a jean in your closet that isn't just denim.
Veronica Beard
Kasey Embellished Wide-Leg Jean
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.