Apart from acquiring lush floral bouquets for my bedside table straight from the garden and investing in floaty blouses to take me to the spring and summer months in style, I've been reviewing the essentials I use as part of my beauty and wellness routines. Through this admittedly quite extensive process, I've developed a system of trading out the products I don't feel drawn to anymore for one's that inspire rest, creativity, and self-care. In other words, I'm being more mindful of everything I use on the daily to set myself up for success as I move throughout my busy day as a beauty editor.
Since kicking off this effort at the beginning of spring, I've successfully identified 13 products across skin, body, and beyond that not only deliver the results I crave, but keep my routines feeling elevated. Interested in knowing which products made my new and improved lineups? Scroll on for my official edit of the best beauty and wellness essentials that inspire slow living and intentionality.
The Best Intentional Beauty and Wellness Essentials, Listed
Following a yoga practice, I've discovered that treating my mat to a gentle cleanse can provide a cleaner, and more centered routine the next time I step onto it. The Total Refresh Mat Spray uses a holistic blend of green tea and cucumber extracts with lavender and eucalyptus essential oils to remove sweat and surface impurities from the surface of my mat for an easy post-workout clean-up.
Customer Review: "Very unique product. I am happy that I bought it because I spray it on my mat and the lavender sent is heavenly. Other women at the gym have complemented me on the use of the product. I am very happy to use it."
Best for Repairing the Skin Barrier: Cetaphil Repair & Renew Serum
My nighttime skincare routine has evolved throughout the years to focus more on repairing and revitalizing my skin barrier by adding gentle-yet-effective products to the lineup. This new overnight antioxidant serum is designed with sensitive skin like mine in mind, and uses a medley of nourishing ingredients to support the skin barrier while also protecting it from free radical damage.
Customer Review: "I have combination skin that sometimes breaks outs around my chin. After applying, the serum felt lightweight and absorbed quickly. No sticky residue but I did notice a tightness as it dried. I didn’t experience any new break outs while using it and my skin looked a little smoother and more visibly refreshed. The packaging is simple and easy to use. It has a pump that dispenses just the right amount."
Best for Reusable Eye Care: Dieux Forever Eye Mask
Dieux
Forever Eye Mask
Key Ingredients: 100% medical-grade silicone
One-time use eye masks frequently deliver the brightened, smooth effect I'm after, but I prefer products with versatile, reusable designs like Dieux's Forever Eye Mask. Crafted from medical-grade silicone that's lightweight and thin, it holds your favorite gels, serums, and creams close to the skin to encourage maximum product absorption. My dark under eyes and fine lines are a thing of the past.
Customer Review: "I'm really impressed with these under eye patches. I've avoided most eye patches because they feel so wasteful—so the reusable feature is great. The best part is they don't slip and slide around on my face while they're on. I did also buy the Dieux eye gel to go with them, but truly whatever you like will work. I know some folks like a caffeine option. You could even store these in the fridge for a de-puff! Really happy with these and anticipate using them for a long time to come."
Best for Barrier-Boosting Support: Fresh Sugar Melt Lip Cream
I recently had the opportunity to test all the shades available of Fresh's newest lip product, and I can't help but recommend them each time I receive a compliment about how plump and juicy my lips look after swiping it on. Packed with barrier-boosting hydration and powered by activated sugar for gentle exfoliation, these sheer, skin-flattering tints keep lips nourished and smooth with boosted hydration levels.
Customer Review: "My new favorite lip product! It's so smooth, goes on like butter, and doesn't leave my lips feeling sticky at all. The color is gorgeous and really gives my lips a nice glow. It's easy to take with me everywhere and I can use it if I have a full face of makeup on or nothing else at all!"
Best for Restful Nights: The Laundress Beauty Sleep Detergent
Using The Laundress' Beauty Sleep Detergent is as close as I can get to falling asleep on a bed of velvety rose petals, and I won't be giving it up anytime soon. While I currently only use this on my sheets, duvets, and more delicate pajamas, I've loved adding this to my nighttime ritual. Its delicate notes of night-blooming jasmine, bergamot, and lavender on a glowing sandalwood and amber base lulls me gently off to sleep after helping my wind down at the end of the day.
Customer Review: "The scent is perfect for bed time! Nothing like opening the bedroom door and smelling Beauty Sleep throughout the entire room. It’s not overwhelming. Feels like a moment of luxury during my nighttime routine when I smell it and get to crawl into bed. The fabric spray is great for a quick refresh as well and perfect for pajamas. Would be a great gift!"
Best for Gentle Exfoliation: Soft Services Green Banana Buffing Bar Microcrystal Exfoliant
One of the easiest ways I've been practicing intentionality in my bathing routine is by adding fast-working and effective steps to it that will deliver visibly results. Recently, my showers have benefited from the addition of Soft Service's Green Banana Buffing Bar, which provides moderate-to-intense physical exfoliating for deep buffing with superfine crystals and hydrating glycerin and shea butter. My skin is always left looking glowy, smooth, and free of any uneven textures.
Customer Review: "I've tried just about every exfoliator on the market as someone with dry skin (+kp to boot). In my opinion, Soft Service's buffing bar is the only one that works. I'd go so far as to say other exfoliators don't hold a candle to theirs. I'm a long time lover of the original formula, and I had to try the green banana buffing bar."
Best for Sensorial Showers: Cyklar Bergamot Bond Sensorial Body Wash
Sensorial showers are another way I've been taking my bathing routine to the next level through using product more intentionally, and I can barely remember what they were like before I began using Cyklar's luxurious oil-infused body wash. It supports my skin barrier with a multi-oil complex to soften and nourish, while glycerin locks in moisture and fatty acid water delivers waves of hydration. I love how glowy and smooth my skin looks after using it, but I'm especially drawn to its sparkling and bright scent of bergamot, verbena, musk, and cashmere woods.
Customer Review: "I’ve been using the Sensorial Body Wash in Bergamot Bond and honestly, it makes my shower feel like a mini spa moment. The scent is fresh, citrusy, and uplifting—the notes are clean and energizing without being overpowering. The texture is silky and lathers beautifully, leaving my skin feeling soft, refreshed, and hydrated. It rinses off easily and leaves my skin smooth and refreshed.
Best for On-the-Go Aromatherapy: Aesop Ginger Flight Therapy