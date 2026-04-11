For Me, Spring 2026 Is All About an Intentional Beauty Routine—13 Mindful Must-Haves I'm Using on Repeat

Here's everything I use to elevate my skincare, body care, fragrance collection, and more.

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Amaka Hamelijnck, Diptyque Eau Papier Eau de Parfum, and Dieux Forever Eye Mask
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck; Courtesy of Diptyque and Dieux)

Apart from acquiring lush floral bouquets for my bedside table straight from the garden and investing in floaty blouses to take me to the spring and summer months in style, I've been reviewing the essentials I use as part of my beauty and wellness routines. Through this admittedly quite extensive process, I've developed a system of trading out the products I don't feel drawn to anymore for one's that inspire rest, creativity, and self-care. In other words, I'm being more mindful of everything I use on the daily to set myself up for success as I move throughout my busy day as a beauty editor.

Since kicking off this effort at the beginning of spring, I've successfully identified 13 products across skin, body, and beyond that not only deliver the results I crave, but keep my routines feeling elevated. Interested in knowing which products made my new and improved lineups? Scroll on for my official edit of the best beauty and wellness essentials that inspire slow living and intentionality.

The Best Intentional Beauty and Wellness Essentials, Listed

Amaka Hamelijnck with defined curls pulled into a bun

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Best for a Fresh Fitness: Alo Total Refresh Mat Spray

Best for Repairing the Skin Barrier: Cetaphil Repair & Renew Serum

Best for Reusable Eye Care: Dieux Forever Eye Mask

Best for Barrier-Boosting Support: Fresh Sugar Melt Lip Cream

Best for Restful Nights: The Laundress Beauty Sleep Detergent

Best for Gentle Exfoliation: Soft Services Green Banana Buffing Bar Microcrystal Exfoliant

Soft Services Green Banana Buffing Bar Microcrystal Exfoliant

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maya Thomas)

Best for Sensorial Showers: Cyklar Bergamot Bond Sensorial Body Wash

Best for On-the-Go Aromatherapy: Aesop Ginger Flight Therapy