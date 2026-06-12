If there’s one antidote to the unpredictability of British summertime, it’s the promise that the grey clouds will always eventually clear, making way for blue skies and warm weather, despite how long it takes for these bluebell days to arrive. As such, it’s always important to arm yourself with a balmy summer dress that can see you through. This season, the options worth your investment are insurmountable, meaning that there are countless new-in styles all vying for a spot in your wardrobe.
Across London, you’ll find ethereal prints and slinky silhouettes inside Réalisation Par’s new Mount Street flagship, gorgeous floaty floral midis at Rixo’s iconic King Road boutique and the full spectrum of occasionwear dressing at Reformation’s Covent Garden store. There are also establishments like Selfridge’s, which serve as a dress emporium and service every occasion and style under the sun, from the effortlessly contemporary cuts of brands like DISSH to the more architectural and minimal silhouettes of St. Agni.
Lest we understate the offerings across the high street, too. At Zara, trending prints like polka dots and classic motifs like crochet and lace are on full display. Meanwhile, at Mango, a recent co-sign from Hailey Bieber has further cemented the retailer as the master of blending effortlessly cool silhouettes with contemporary trends. Of course, we need to acknowledge the offering at H&M, too. At an affordable price point, the brand makes elegance accessible with graceful lace-trims, delicate broderie anglaise details and satin slips.
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Still, we’d be remiss if we excluded mentioning the paragon of summer dresses. Dôen continues to dominate this category with romantic minis that feel right at home inside a 17th-century French château or the sun-kissed coastline of California. Faithfull the Label continues to inspire our Euro Summer wardrobes with a collection of dresses inspired by the shades and styles of Spain’s rugged Costa Brava. Chloé brings a nostalgic bohemian sensibility to summer dressing with ethereal minis and vintage botanical illustrations.
Suffice to say, there are plenty of new-in summer dresses to marvel at. So, whether you’re daydreaming about the next time you get to wear one or are very much manifesting sunshine by picking one up now, continue scrolling through for our meticulously curated edit of the finest new-in summer dress styles to covet.
This angelic colour will make quite the appearance this summer.
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Halterneck Dress
With dreamy eyelets and a scalloped hemline, make the most of the graceful details by pairing it with soft ballet flats or gathered loafers.
ZARA
Flowing Strappy Midi Dress
Sophisticated and refined, this is a silhouette all over the spring/summer 2026 runways, from Conner Ives to Erdem.
DÔEN
Daphne Lace-Trimmed Pintucked Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Mini Dress
Whilst it's hard to pick favourites out of all these new-in styles, this Dôen mini certainly has to be up there for me.
MANGO
Ruffle Dress With Bead Detail
Though the beige colourway, ruffled hems and tiered dress might stop you in your tracks, the hidden beaded details around the neckline will convince you to invest in this.
Réalisation Par
The Cora
Réalisation Par knows how to design a lust-worthy dress. This design is the standout silhouette of the summer, with it selling out multiple times in a row and garnering a waitlist of over 2,500 people.
POSSE
Lindie Gingham Cotton Mini Dress
Gingham continues to reign supreme, season after season. This quaint iteration is made with organic cotton and finished with a sweetheart neckline.
DÔEN
Nessie Embroidered Striped Floral-Print Organic Cotton Mini Dress
From the boudoir to the bar, this Dôen piece really suits all occasions.
MANGO
Side Ruched Floral Dress
With a body-conscious shape and slightly '80s print, this style masters multiple major summer trends in one effortless style.
DÔEN
Maltina Tie-Detailed Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Mini Dress
This demands to be taken on a holiday to a Greek Island.