I've Found Them—34 Elegant Summer Dresses Stylish Women Will Be Wearing From Now Until September

Dôen! Reformation! Réalisation Par! Everyone with taste is buying these new-in summer dresses.

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A collage of the key summer dresses to shop in 2026.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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If there’s one antidote to the unpredictability of British summertime, it’s the promise that the grey clouds will always eventually clear, making way for blue skies and warm weather, despite how long it takes for these bluebell days to arrive. As such, it’s always important to arm yourself with a balmy summer dress that can see you through. This season, the options worth your investment are insurmountable, meaning that there are countless new-in styles all vying for a spot in your wardrobe.

Across London, you’ll find ethereal prints and slinky silhouettes inside Réalisation Par’s new Mount Street flagship, gorgeous floaty floral midis at Rixo’s iconic King Road boutique and the full spectrum of occasionwear dressing at Reformation’s Covent Garden store. There are also establishments like Selfridge’s, which serve as a dress emporium and service every occasion and style under the sun, from the effortlessly contemporary cuts of brands like DISSH to the more architectural and minimal silhouettes of St. Agni.

An image of @_jessicaskye wearing one of the key summer dresses for summer.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Lest we understate the offerings across the high street, too. At Zara, trending prints like polka dots and classic motifs like crochet and lace are on full display. Meanwhile, at Mango, a recent co-sign from Hailey Bieber has further cemented the retailer as the master of blending effortlessly cool silhouettes with contemporary trends. Of course, we need to acknowledge the offering at H&M, too. At an affordable price point, the brand makes elegance accessible with graceful lace-trims, delicate broderie anglaise details and satin slips.

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Still, we’d be remiss if we excluded mentioning the paragon of summer dresses. Dôen continues to dominate this category with romantic minis that feel right at home inside a 17th-century French château or the sun-kissed coastline of California. Faithfull the Label continues to inspire our Euro Summer wardrobes with a collection of dresses inspired by the shades and styles of Spain’s rugged Costa Brava. Chloé brings a nostalgic bohemian sensibility to summer dressing with ethereal minis and vintage botanical illustrations.

An image of @monikh wearing one of the key summer dresses of 2026.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Suffice to say, there are plenty of new-in summer dresses to marvel at. So, whether you’re daydreaming about the next time you get to wear one or are very much manifesting sunshine by picking one up now, continue scrolling through for our meticulously curated edit of the finest new-in summer dress styles to covet.

Shop the Best New-In Summer Dresses for 2026