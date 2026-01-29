The Buzzy Chalet Hotel Bringing Parisian Cool to the Swiss Alps

Monica Mendal is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a former fashion editor, a travel writer, and the author of So There's This Place…—a Substack newsletter where she shares curated guides, insider tips, and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
Verbier has long been the Alps' high-octane playground. Think big terrain, big personalities, and an après-ski scene that skews as hard-charging as the off-piste slopes. It's glamorous, a little wild, and unapologetically social, drawing everyone from serious free riders to jet-setting weekenders and even some celebrity regulars, from the Beckhams to Leonardo DiCaprio.
After many years, I returned to Verbier for a stay at Experimental Chalet, which I thought slotted neatly into that energy, bringing the group's effortlessly cool Parisian sensibility to the mountains. It was Experimental's first chalet-style hotel and, in my view, remains the strongest offering in its portfolio—setting the template later followed by Experimental Chalet Val d'Isère, which opened last year. Set in the heart of town, Experimental Chalet Verbier blends design-forward interiors with a buzzy cocktail bar and DJ-fueled nights that feel more fashion week than ski week with fireside Negronis, a stylish crowd, and just the right amount of après-ski nightlife.
Hotel Overview: Experimental Chalet Verbier
The hotel has 39 rooms and suites, ranging from cozy crash pads to larger suites with terraces, outdoor jacuzzis, and mountain views. The design by Milan-based architect Fabrizio Casiraghi feels like a modern alpine chalet filtered through a Parisian lens: warm woods, rich colors, clean lines, and a mood that's intimate rather than rustic. The hotel features a restaurant that extends off of the check-in desk, the Experimental Cocktail Club bar, a small spa, and an equipment room. It's stylish without being precious, like a cool friend's ski house rather than a traditional luxury lodge.
From Fireside Plates to Late-Night Cocktails
Food and drink are at the heart of the experience. The restaurant on the ground floor, Saint Bernard, leans into Alpine classics with a contemporary twist, spotlighting local ingredients in a setting that's relaxed but elevated. The highlights include Trout Grenobloise with Brown Butter, Lemon, Capers, and Croutons; Roasted Perch with Vichyssoise and Crispy Potatoes; and Fresh Tagliatelle With Lobster with Saffron Bisque, Lemon, and Tarragon. Upstairs, the Experimental Cocktail Club is one of the liveliest spots in town—equal parts fireside hangout and late-night launchpad—with well-made cocktails and a crowd that skews fashionable, social, and fun.
Soak, Sip, Repeat
For recovery, there's a compact but well-done spa in partnership with Biologique Recherche featuring three treatment rooms, a sauna, a hammam, a cold plunge pool, and an outdoor jacuzzi—perfect after a long day on the slopes. My favorite little "if you know, you know" moment is the outdoor jacuzzi that looks straight into the bar. Guests can soak in the warm water while ordering a cocktail directly from the bartender by just knocking on the window next to the tub without missing a moment of the après-ski energy. It's a perfectly indulgent way to recover and stay part of the fun. For those who want to keep the night going, the hotel sits directly above Farm Club, Verbier's most iconic nightclub, making it dangerously easy to go from après to very late night.
Verbier Nights
Right downstairs, Farm Club is Verbier's legendary nightlife destination—an intimate, stylish spot with real mountain‑town pedigree. Since opening in 1971, it's been the place where après turns into all‑night revelry, and it's beloved by locals and travelers alike for its mix of top DJs and a cosmopolitan crowd. With the club now part of Experimental, guests can dance late into the night and then tumble upstairs to bed, ready to do it all over in the morning.
A White-Glove Ski Experience
For an even more seamless white-glove experience, the hotel partners with the village's ski shop, Les Ruinettes, for all ski-equipment rentals as well as clothing and goggles if needed. Everything can be arranged directly at the shop, then delivered to and stored in the hotel's downstairs ski room, where secure lockers and glove and boot warmers are provided for each guest.
What to Pack
Ski
Hit the slopes in style and comfort with the essentials: a waterproof ski jacket and pants, warm gloves, a helmet, and goggles. Don't forget cozy socks and heat-retaining base layers to stay toasty from first lift to last run.
We Norwegians
Aurora Down Ski Jacket
NIKE x Jacquemus
Wide-Leg Gore-Tex Ski Pants
Fusalp
Matterhorn Ski Goggles
Uniqlo
Heattech Extra Warm Cashmere Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt
Après-Ski
When the skiing winds down, swap your gear for comfy transitional pieces. Think soft sweaters, layering pieces, and cozy boots perfect for lingering over hot drinks and cocktails without sacrificing warmth and style.
Varley
Belinda Padded Fair Isle Knitted Jacket
Varley
Always Warm Jersey Leggings
Legres
52 Shearling Ankle Boots
Johnstons of Elgin
Waffle-Knit Cashmere Snood
Verbier Evenings
Verbier evenings call for a more polished look. Pack a chic, warm coat; stylish layers; and boots with good traction to navigate snowy or icy streets. A smart-casual outfit will keep you cozy while looking put-together for a night out on the town.