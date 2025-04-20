Real Talk: These Are the 9 Restaurants That'll Fill Both Your Appetite and Fashion Content

London's restaurant scene has always had a certain allure. Whether it's the old-world glamour of Mayfair's fine-dining institutions, the cool, experimental charm of East London's culinary hotspots, or the effortlessly stylish haunts of Soho, dining out in this city is as much about the aesthetic and atmosphere as it is about the food. And in 2025, it's clear that the capital's most fashionable restaurants aren't just serving impeccable dishes—they're shaping the culture of what it means to dine in style.

The most fashionable London restaurants today aren't necessarily the ones with the most elaborate interiors or even the highest Michelin stars (although a few do hold that accolade). Instead, these are the places where you're likely to spot fashion editors catching up over dinner after a runway show, where designers host intimate gatherings, and where the lighting, decor, and location all tell a story. Some are Instagram-famous; others are more discreet, known only to those with a finger firmly on the pulse of the industry. But what they all have in common is an undeniable cool factor—the kind that turns a meal into an experience.

Take the storied River Café, for example. A longstanding institution with a reputation for attracting the likes of Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham, it has the kind of enduring style that doesn't rely on trends. Then there's Kol, which has redefined what a fashionable Mexican restaurant in London looks like, blending fine dining with a bold, contemporary vision. And while places like Sessions Arts Club and Hide have become go-to spots for those in the know, newer additions like Carlotta in Marylebone are proving that a sense of fun is just as important as a refined aesthetic.

From elegant Italian trattorias to buzzy South African-inspired eateries, these nine restaurants define what it means to be stylish in London right now. Whether you're planning a dinner before a fashion week party or just want to know where the industry's most well-dressed are dining, these are the spots to have on your radar.

The 9 Most Fashionable Restaurants in London:

Carlotta, Marylebone

(Image credit: Jerome Galland)

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Marylebone

If there's one thing fashion loves, it's a little nostalgia, and Carlotta delivers just that. This Italian eatery in Marylebone, with its glossy red banquettes, vintage signage, and moody lighting, feels like it’s been plucked straight from a scene in The Talented Mr. Ripley. The vibe here is playful yet refined—think classic dishes like cacio e pepe served with a side of retro glamour. It's already attracting a well-heeled crowd, proving that a restaurant doesn't need to be minimalist or hyper-modern to be stylish. Sometimes, a touch of old-school Italian romance is all you need.

Berenjak, Soho

Cuisine: Iranian

Location: Soho

Tucked away in the heart of Soho, Berenjak is a masterclass in understated cool. This Iranian restaurant, inspired by the hole-in-the-wall eateries of Tehran, may not scream luxury at first glance, but its allure lies in the details. The space is intimate, with warm lighting and a rustic-chic aesthetic that feels effortlessly authentic—much like the best kind of fashion. It's no surprise that it has become a firm favourite among the creative crowd, with its communal dining feel adding to the sense of exclusivity. Expect skewers of perfectly grilled meat, freshly baked sangak bread, and an atmosphere that feels as curated as a fashion week afterparty.

Hide, Mayfair

(Image credit: Hide)

Cuisine: Modern European

Location: Mayfair

Mayfair is home to some of the city's most polished restaurants, but Hide manages to stand out. Designed by the celebrated architect Rose Murray, the space is a study in quiet luxury, all sculptural staircases and natural light streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows. This is the kind of place where fashion's elite gather for long lunches, discussing upcoming collections over meticulously plated dishes. The Michelin-starred menu, courtesy of Ollie Dabbous, is an exercise in precision, making it one of the most fashionable London restaurants for those who appreciate refined simplicity—whether in their wardrobes or their meals.

Kudu, Peckham

Cuisine: South African

Location: Peckham

Peckham's culinary scene has been on the rise for years, and Kudu is one of its brightest stars. This South African-inspired restaurant has an artistic, lived-in charm that makes it feel like a well-kept secret. Think rich wooden interiors, dimly lit tables, and a menu that blends bold flavours with impeccable presentation. It's the kind of place where emerging designers and stylists come for a low-key but cool dinner—proof that good taste isn't just about location but about knowing where to go before everyone else does.

River Café, Fulham

(Image credit: Richard Bryant)

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Fulham

Few restaurants have achieved icon status quite like River Café. Since its opening in 1987, it has been a magnet for the fashion and art crowd, with its riverside setting and chic atmosphere. The minimalist interiors, designed by Richard Rogers, have a timeless quality that mirrors its simple yet exceptional Italian menu. This is a place where style and substance go hand in hand—much like a perfectly tailored blazer or an heirloom watch.

Sessions Arts Club, Clerkenwell

Cuisine: European

Location: Clerkenwell

Sessions Arts Club is perhaps the ultimate insider's spot. Housed in a former courthouse, the space is impossibly chic in that perfectly undone way—crumbling plaster walls, high ceilings, and candlelit tables that could easily be a backdrop for an editorial shoot. It's no wonder that fashion parties and industry dinners are frequently held here. The food is as artful as the setting, with a European-inspired menu that feels both effortless and indulgent. If there's a place that embodies London's current dining zeitgeist, this is it.

Cafe Cecilia, Hackney

(Image credit: Café Cecilia)

Cuisine: European

Location: Hackney

Hackney has long been a breeding ground for fashion's most exciting talent, and Cafe Cecilia fits right in. Run by Max Rocha—who honed his craft at institutions like St John and The River Café—this European-style spot is the definition of cool without trying too hard. But what makes it even more of a fashion destination? Rocha happens to be the brother of acclaimed designer Simone Rocha, making this the perfect intersection of food and fashion. The pared-back interiors, crisp white tablecloths, and concise yet refined menu mirror the thoughtful, artistic approach Simone brings to her collections. It's no surprise that Cafe Cecilia has become a go-to for the industry's most in-the-know crowd, proving that sometimes, the most fashionable restaurants don't need to shout—they just need to be good.

Petersham Nurseries, Richmond

Cuisine: European

Location: Richmond

Fashion's love affair with nature continues, and Petersham Nurseries remains at the forefront of this movement. Dining here feels like stepping into an idyllic countryside dream, with tables set amongst lush greenery and floral arrangements that wouldn't look out of place on a Rodarte runway. The food is rustic yet refined, with a focus on seasonal produce. It's a favourite among those who prefer their stylish dining experiences to feel organic—literally and figuratively.

Kol, Marylebone

Cuisine: Mexican

Location: Marylebone

Mexican cuisine is having a moment, and Kol is leading the charge in London. Headed by Santiago Lastra, this restaurant is a bold departure from traditional taquerias, offering a fine-dining experience that still feels vibrant and modern. The design—earthy tones, handcrafted ceramics, and an open kitchen—feels reminiscent of a The Row showroom, understated but deeply considered. It's the kind of place where the details matter, from the impeccably sourced ingredients to the sleek, editorial-worthy plating. No wonder it's become a must-visit for those with an eye for style.