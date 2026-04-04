Skirts Were Chicest in the ‘90s—4 Retro Trends Making a Comeback Right Now

Longer evenings, bursts of colourful blooms and the steady climb in temperatures all play their part in making spring my favourite season. Still, I’d be remiss not to mention another real reason I look forward to this time of year: it marks the return of skirts. After months of relying on denim, there’s something so refreshing about slipping into a great skirt again.
As we settle into spring 2026, I've noticed that the skirts fashion people are reaching for this spring feel sleeker and more refined than before, with a palpable '90s spirit. In fact, several retro silhouettes and prints are coming back right now, all of which channel that sleek minimalism the decade did so well. From nostalgic patterns that feel newly relevant to elongated shapes that are taking off right now, below are the ’90s skirt trends to know for spring 2026.
4 '90s Skirt Trends Taking Off This Spring
1. Plaid Skirts
Style Notes: Set for a revival this season, softly swishing plaid skirts are shaping up to be spring’s most covetable buy. A staple of the '90s wardrobe, the nostalgic print feels fresh once more—bringing structure and playfulness to the chicest outfits of the moment.
Shop Plaid Skirts:
Mango
Checked Asymmetric Skirt
Style with knee-high boots or pair with strappy sandals.
H&M
Bonded Skirt
This looks more expensive than it actually is.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
Style this with a t-shirt for a chic, day-to-day look.
2. Pencil Skirts
Style Notes: Building momentum over the past few seasons, pencil skirts are poised to take off this spring. A cornerstone of the decade’s tailoring, their sleek silhouette creates a polished foundation—easy to dress down with a simple tee or elevate with a refined knit.
Shop Pencil Skirts:
Suzie Kondi
Sienna Cotton-Blend Terry Midi Skirt
Style with a white polo neck for a chic, tonal look.
H&M
Linen-Blend Pencil Skirt
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
Sézane
Magalia Skirt
The pencil skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
3. Column Skirts
Style Notes: Arguably the coolest way to wear a maxi in 2026, the column skirt is all about clean lines and understated impact. Style with heeled sandals for a more elevated take, or lean into its effortless appeal with ballet flats for everyday wear.
Shop Column Skirts:
Mango
Linen-Blend Straight Skirt
The linen composition ensures a breezy finish.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Cara Wool Midi Skirt
I can really see the column skirt trend taking off this summer.
Anthropologie
The Colette Maxi Skirt by Maeve
The fresh white shade makes this so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
4. Sleek Miniskirts
Style Notes: Miniskirt season has officially arrived, and this time, it’s all about '90s styling. Think chunky knits and knee-high boots, this throwback two-piece look is only set to gain traction as temperatures continue to rise.