Skirts Were Chicest in the ‘90s—4 Retro Trends Making a Comeback Right Now

From pencil skirts to column styles, click through to discover the four '90s skirt trends making a comeback this spring.

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Collage of influencers wearing 90s skirt trends.
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
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Longer evenings, bursts of colourful blooms and the steady climb in temperatures all play their part in making spring my favourite season. Still, I’d be remiss not to mention another real reason I look forward to this time of year: it marks the return of skirts. After months of relying on denim, there’s something so refreshing about slipping into a great skirt again.

As we settle into spring 2026, I've noticed that the skirts fashion people are reaching for this spring feel sleeker and more refined than before, with a palpable '90s spirit. In fact, several retro silhouettes and prints are coming back right now, all of which channel that sleek minimalism the decade did so well. From nostalgic patterns that feel newly relevant to elongated shapes that are taking off right now, below are the ’90s skirt trends to know for spring 2026.

4 '90s Skirt Trends Taking Off This Spring

1. Plaid Skirts

Influencer @monpetitchuchu wears a pink paid skirt with a pink knit and brown suede jacket.

(Image credit: @monpetitchuchu)

Style Notes: Set for a revival this season, softly swishing plaid skirts are shaping up to be spring’s most covetable buy. A staple of the '90s wardrobe, the nostalgic print feels fresh once more—bringing structure and playfulness to the chicest outfits of the moment.

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2. Pencil Skirts

Influencer @sylviemus_ wears a white pencil skirt with a white turtleneck and brown boots.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Building momentum over the past few seasons, pencil skirts are poised to take off this spring. A cornerstone of the decade’s tailoring, their sleek silhouette creates a polished foundation—easy to dress down with a simple tee or elevate with a refined knit.

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3. Column Skirts

Influencer @annabelrosendahl wears a white t-shirt with a column skirt and a suede handbag.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Arguably the coolest way to wear a maxi in 2026, the column skirt is all about clean lines and understated impact. Style with heeled sandals for a more elevated take, or lean into its effortless appeal with ballet flats for everyday wear.

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4. Sleek Miniskirts

Influencer @marina_torres wears a brown miniskirt with black knee-high boots and a cream knit.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Miniskirt season has officially arrived, and this time, it’s all about '90s styling. Think chunky knits and knee-high boots, this throwback two-piece look is only set to gain traction as temperatures continue to rise.

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