Summer 2026 Wardrobe Must-Haves

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What Fashion Editors Are Actually Buying for Summer 2026 | Who What Wear - YouTube
As the temperatures rise and the days get longer, it's time for a summer wardrobe refresh. For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Kat Collings sits down with Who What Wear's own Chichi Offor and Lauren Eggertsen to discuss their summer staples, top trends, and more.
Offor will be returning to a classic go-to in the warmer months: shorts. "I've been into jorts, long shorts in general," she said. "A long line, like almost Bermuda, but loose, not tight."
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Eggertsen has her eye on a particular pair of cotton poplin pants from J.Crew that keeps selling out: "I've tried to add them to my cart so many times, and they keep getting back-ordered, but they're so cute."
To read about our editors' favorite picks for summer 2026, scroll below.
Let's start with the go-tos that you return to every summer.
Chichi Offor: I've been into jorts, long shorts in general—a long line, like almost Bermuda, but loose, not tight. [I] love a skirt. I'm such a skirt girl. … For summer, [I'm] definitely [going] more knee length, or I could have some maxi moments.
Flowy pants. Oh my gosh, gotta let everything breathe, you know?
Soeur
Black Henna Bermuda Shorts
MANGO
Straight Linen Bermuda Shorts
Jenni Kayne
Lauren Skirt
Lauren Eggertsen: I agree with all of that. I'm definitely a flowy-pant girl. I love a linen or poplin. Before we actually started this, I was talking to Kat about how there's this J.Crew pair, the Luna Pant, and they're flying off the shelves, and I cannot get a pair. I've tried to add them to my cart so many times, and they keep getting back-ordered, but they're so cute.
I love a flowy skirt. I love a button-down—just things that I can pair back together to all of these items.