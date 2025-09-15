If I'm Going to Wear a Belt Bag, I Want It to Be One of These 21 Elite Designer Ones

Designer brands have taken hold of the fanny pack and repackaged it as the belt bag. I was skeptical of the rebranding, as most of my years wearing a fanny pack were spent on class trips, not at fashion events. Belt bags have been trending since the 2010s, and fashion people have taken over the convenient silhouette and transformed it into a must-have stylish accessory. The belt bag continues to be a mainstay in street style, cinched around the waist of a blazer or worn simply around the waist with jeans and a plain T-shirt. If there's one thing a belt bag is, it's versatile.
The fashion crowd has convinced me that belt bags are back and better than ever. It's an accessory that offers me something that I always look for in clothing items: comfort. Rather than a bag to keep track of or one always hanging on my shoulder, a belt bag can sit comfortably around my waist to allow me to move around freely. What a luxurious experience. I've been on the hunt for a new, grown-up version as a departure from the fanny pack from my school days. If you're looking for an easy fall accessory, keep scrolling to find the best designer belt bags.
Prada
Crochet Belt Bag
Product Specs: Available in two colorways, made of woven 100% viscose and 100% calf leather.
My Highlight: I love the woven texture of the bag and the sheen on the black version.
Tory Burch
Virginia Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of a technical weave, adjustable straps, zip closure. 4.75" H x 7.75" L x 1.5" D
My Highlight: This simple bag can be worn over the shoulders or on the waist.
Tory Burch
T Monogram Coated Canvas Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of coated canvas, adjustable straps. 8 ¼" W x 5 ¼" H x 2 ¾" D
My Highlight: The monogram detail is a lovely touch.
Saint Laurent
Leather Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of Italian leather, adjustable straps, silver hardware. 10" W x 5" H x 3" D
My Highlight: The simple YSL branding adds a quiet luxury touch to the bag.
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of quilted lambskin, removable and adjustable chain strap. 5" H x 11" L x 3.25" D
My Highlight: The chain strap is an easy way to dress up an outfit.
SAINT LAURENT
Kate Textured-Leather Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of black textured calf leather, snap-fastening front flap, buckle-fastening belt. 4.3" H x 7.1" W x 2" D
My Highlight: This bag is a simple, luxurious accessory to add to a basic outfit.
Prada
Logo Leather Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of calf leather, gold detailing, snap closure. 2.5" H x 3.5" W x 1" D
My Highlight: This belt bag is super small, so it's perfect for a day full of hands-on activities.
Longchamp
Le Foulonné Leather Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of leather, zip closure, adjustable straps. 10 1/4" W x 4 3/4" H x 2 1/4" D
My Highlight: This warm brown is fitting for fall.
Prada
Nylon Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of technical nylon and leather trim, zipper closure, adjustable strap. 5" H x 8.5" W x 3" D
My Highlight: This is a sporty take on the belt-bag trend.
SIMONE ROCHA
Bow and Faux Pearl-Embellished Shell Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of black shell fabric, adjustable strap, two-way zip closure. 5.9" H x 11" W x 3.9" D
My Highlight: This belt bag with bow details and beading is a whimsical dream of an accessory.
SAINT LAURENT
Cassandre Textured-Leather Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of black textured cow leather with a twill lining, buckle-fastening belt. 9.8" W x 5.1" H x 3.1" D
My Highlight: This bag has a buckle fastening feature that you can loop through your belt loops. That's so fun and chic.
Isabel Marant
Skano Bag
Product Specs: Available in one colorway, made of snake-embossed cowhide leather. 6.25" H x 9.75" L x 4" D
My Highlight: The snakeskin trend prevails even in accessories.
CORTANA
Jin Small Leather Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of lamb leather and a suede lining. 7.9" H x 27.2" W
My Highlight: I love the tie detail.
COACH
Charter Belt Bag 7
Product Specs: Made of soft, polished pebble leather with a fabric lining. 12.5" L x 5.5" H x 2.75" W
My Highlight: This bag is a simple but elevated addition to an outfit.
Louis Vuitton
High Rise Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of coated monogram canvas and cowhide leather trim. 15" L x 6.3" H x 3.1" W
My Highlight: This monogram print is a classic.
Longchamp
Le Pliage Energy Belt Bag
Product Specs: Available in three colors, made of recycled polyamide canvas, adjustable strap. 13.4" L x 3.4" W x 5.5" H
My Highlight: This belt bag is the perfect travel accessory.
Prada
Re-Nylon and Suede Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of suede, adjustable strap, zip closure. 5.9" H x 7.1" W x 2" L
My Highlight: This bag's vintage look is fitting for fall.
Bottega Veneta
Diago Belt Bag in Black
Product Specs: Comes in one colorway, made of calfskin leather. 3.9" H x 7.5" W x 2" D
My Highlight: The signature leather woven texture is a luxurious addition to an outfit.
The Row
Leather Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of Italian leather, magnet closure, comes in one color. 7.5" W x 1" D x 4" H
My Highlight: The sleek black leather will elevate an outfit.
Gucci
GG Monogram Small Belt Bag
Product Specs: Available in one colorway, adjustable shoulder straps. 9.5" W x 1" D x 6.5" H
My Highlight: I love the monogram print, as it brings a pop to any basic outfit.
Valentino Garavani
Nellcote Studded Leather Belt Bag
Product Specs: Made of grained leather, leather lining, silver hardware, zip closure. 2.7"H x 11.8"W x 3.5"D
My Highlight: The studded detail makes this otherwise plain black belt bag much more interesting.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear, fashion is our specialty. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognizable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality, and real-world wearability.
We regularly try pieces ourselves, including everything from best-selling jeans to designer shoes; speak to external experts and fashion insiders; and stay closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise and has to pass our exceptional taste levels, so you can feel confident in every recommendation.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.