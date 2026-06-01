5 Easy Summer Airport Outfits to Wear With Sneakers

Getting ready for the airport can be stressful. From frantic packing if you’re a chronic Type B traveler to strategic packing and constant anxiety about losing your passport for the Type A traveler, putting an outfit together for your flight in the midst of it all should be the least of your worries. Many fashion people are fatigued from wearing sweatsuits, and honestly, now that it’s summer, they aren’t very practical in the heat, which is why I scoured the internet for easy, laid-back outfits that are still comfortable and still look cool. The key to this outfit balance is adding a pair of sneakers. Fashion people have been sporting a pair with their easy–to-copy outfits that are perfect for a long plane ride.
If you’re planning a trip soon and in need of some fresh outfit ideas to recreate for your travel look, keep scrolling to shop various summer-friendly, airport outfits.
Light Knits and Loose Denim
Sometimes it gets really cold on a plane, and a hoodie can come in handy for that, but wearing a knit zip-up is much more stylish. And this might sound counterintuitive, but throwing on a loose pair of jeans will do wonders for your outfit rather than a pair of sweatpants. Just complete your look with a pair of simple, comfy sneakers.
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Guest In Residence
Cashmere Track Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection High Waist Tapered Jeans
Nike
Sprint Sister Sneakers
Baseball Tees
If you’re a T-shirt and jeans dresser like me, switching it up is a rare occurrence when you have a solid, go-to travel uniform. That’s where the baseball tee comes in handy. Its sporty, but laid-back style is perfect for a long travel day and pairs perfectly with baggy jeans or billowy pants and a pair of sneakers for a flight. Imagine this look with a small suitcase or carryall; it’d be so effortlessly chic.
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Leset
The Margo Long Sleeve Baseball Tee
Calvin Klein
Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Oaklynne Sneakers
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Plissé Pants
A pair of pants that can actually change a look from ultra casual to polished, but effortless, is a pair of plissé pants. Firstly, the texture adds an interesting contrast to an outfit rather than the usual plain soft pants or sweats, but still has that element of comfort you need for a long day of travel. Wearing a plain white long-sleeve with a pair of pllissé pants and a pair of colorful sneakers will have heads turning at the airport in the best way.
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J.Crew
Boyfriend Jersey Relaxed Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
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ZARA
Semi-Sheer Wrinkle Look Pants
adidas Originals
Handball Spezial Sneakers
Comfy Khakis
A pair of khaki pants doesn’t always have to be synonymous with boring or plain. Contrarily, a pair of stretch-waist khakis paired with a white tank top and sneakers does numbers for an outfit's cool factor. An outfit like this wouldn’t even take five minutes to put together if you’re in a hurry to catch a flight. Each piece is equal parts comfortable and stylish.
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Gap
Rib Scoop Tank Top
Reformation
Elara Pants
New Balance
574 Unisex Sneakers
Chic and Minimal
I’m all about comfort over anything at the end of the day, but compromising to look polished is something I can’t do anymore, even for a flight. Which is dressing in pieces that are minimal but still chic is the solution to staying comfortable, even on a 10-hour-plus flight. A simple, collared ribbed long-sleeve shirt with a pair of soft black or brown pants is what you should style with your sneakers. I’ve worn variations of this outfit often.