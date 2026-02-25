Designers leaned into national iconography and twisted it just enough to feel fresh. Royal purple swept through the collections, splashed across sweeping coats and slinky evening dresses like a slightly subversive nod to the crown. Elizabeth I–style high neck collars rose dramatically around the face—regal, theatrical, and a little bit punk when styled with undone hair and scuffed boots. It was monarchy meets mischief.
Elsewhere, texture told its own story. Shaggy, almost flea-market-worthy jackets, dresses, and scarves—reminiscent of the best finds at Portobello Market—came layered over sharp tailoring. Heritage silhouettes like trench coats, work jackets, and polished knitwear were clashed and remixed rather than treated preciously. The mood felt less polished palace, more rainy afternoon in Notting Hill—eccentric, layered, and full of personality.
What made the season click was how naturally it all came together. London harkened to British culture in a way that felt affectionate but not overly reverent. History was referenced, roughed up, and sent back out into the cold with a great pair of leather boots.
Below, the London Fashion Week fall/winter 2026 trends that are set to define the season—both in the city and far beyond it.
Ruffled, Elizabethan-inspired collars rose dramatically this season, grazing the jawline and commanding attention. Designers doubled down with ornate chokers and layered necklaces worn over fabric, not tucked beneath it. The message was clear: frame the face, own the room. It felt regal, a little theatrical, and surprisingly easy to translate into everyday dressing.
Streamlined skirts stepped aside for full-bodied volume. Dubbed “the full sweep,” these silhouettes swirled around the legs in generous proportions—midi to floor-length, often structured but never stiff. Paired with simple knits or in the body of structured evening wear, fuller skirts brought drama without feeling overly precious. Walking never looked so good.
If there was one color that defined the week, it was royal purple. From deep aubergine to vivid violet, the shade cut through the gray of London's typical gloomy skies with rich confidence. It showed up head-to-toe in outerwear and evening wear alike, lending even the simplest shapes a sense of ceremony.
Where plunging necklines once dominated, higher halter silhouettes took over. Cut close to the neck and clean through the shoulders, they created a long, elegant line that felt modern and composed. It’s a quieter kind of allure—less about reveal, more about restraint.
Texture had a moment, and, clearly, the shaggier the better. Shearling, frayed feather accents, and faux furs gave looks a thrifted, slightly chaotic charm. The effect felt distinctly London—like a brilliant vintage find thrown over something tailored and worn with total nonchalance.