Bermuda Shorts, Bloomers, and Cutoffs, Begone—Expert Dressers Only Care About These Elegant Shorts
Bermuda shorts, bloomers, and cutoffs, begone—fashion people only care about silk shorts this summer. Suddenly, all the chic women I know are wearing these pretty and dainty styles that not only look way comfier than denim cutoffs but are also far chicer. My fashion friends in Paris, New York, and London are already all over them, and I plan to follow their lead. While the viral Dôen Iona Shorts keep selling out before I can get my hands on them, I found a more wallet-friendly alternative from Intimissimi that I picked up on a particularly sweltering day in Paris when I just couldn't be bothered with a waistband but wanted to look chic.
They're as pretty as they are comfortable, so it's no wonder why fashion people everywhere are wearing silk tap shorts this season. Many of the popular pairs come with a trendy lace-trimmed edge, but whether they're lace trimmed or not, a touch of silk is just what your summer wardrobe is craving. Style a pair casually with an oversize tee for the weekend or dress it up with a silk tank. Here, see the chicest ways to wear the pretty trend and shop it.
On Fashion People
Every time I open up Instagram, I see someone else vacationing in Greece, Spain, or Italy wearing the Dôen Iona Shorts.
Inspired by lingerie, silk shorts are the ideal staple for slow weekend mornings spent doing a leisurely skincare routine followed by a coffee run and brunch.
They pair well with another hot-ticket item for summer 2025—jelly flats.
Pairing the shorts with something more polished like a button-down shirt is a genius styling move.
While I hate to even think about the transition into cooler weather, this look is proof that silk shorts have a longer shelf life than you might think. Just add loafers and a leather jacket.
With the recent heat waves in New York and Paris, airy silk shorts are really the only answer when a hard waistband just won't do.
I love the idea of polishing up the shorts with a pair of leather loafers.
Of course, their easy pull-on nature means they're the obvious choice for weekend errands. Let them peek out from underneath a big tee for a casual-cool spin.
One more look at this gorgeous lace trim.
Shop the Best Silk Shorts
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
