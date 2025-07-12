Bermuda Shorts, Bloomers, and Cutoffs, Begone—Expert Dressers Only Care About These Elegant Shorts

Bermuda shorts, bloomers, and cutoffs, begone—fashion people only care about silk shorts this summer. Suddenly, all the chic women I know are wearing these pretty and dainty styles that not only look way comfier than denim cutoffs but are also far chicer. My fashion friends in Paris, New York, and London are already all over them, and I plan to follow their lead. While the viral Dôen Iona Shorts keep selling out before I can get my hands on them, I found a more wallet-friendly alternative from Intimissimi that I picked up on a particularly sweltering day in Paris when I just couldn't be bothered with a waistband but wanted to look chic.

They're as pretty as they are comfortable, so it's no wonder why fashion people everywhere are wearing silk tap shorts this season. Many of the popular pairs come with a trendy lace-trimmed edge, but whether they're lace trimmed or not, a touch of silk is just what your summer wardrobe is craving. Style a pair casually with an oversize tee for the weekend or dress it up with a silk tank. Here, see the chicest ways to wear the pretty trend and shop it.

On Fashion People

Jamie Ridge wearing Doen silk shorts.

(Image credit: @jamieridge)

Every time I open up Instagram, I see someone else vacationing in Greece, Spain, or Italy wearing the Dôen Iona Shorts.

Woman wearing the silk shorts trend.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Inspired by lingerie, silk shorts are the ideal staple for slow weekend mornings spent doing a leisurely skincare routine followed by a coffee run and brunch.

Laura Vidrequin wearing Doen lace silk shorts.

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

They pair well with another hot-ticket item for summer 2025—jelly flats.

Jordan Goldberg wearing silk shorts.

(Image credit: @jordan1233)

Pairing the shorts with something more polished like a button-down shirt is a genius styling move.

Woman wearing the silk shorts trend.

(Image credit: @esipchenish)

While I hate to even think about the transition into cooler weather, this look is proof that silk shorts have a longer shelf life than you might think. Just add loafers and a leather jacket.

Woman wearing the silk shorts trend.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

With the recent heat waves in New York and Paris, airy silk shorts are really the only answer when a hard waistband just won't do.

Woman wearing the silk shorts trend.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

I love the idea of polishing up the shorts with a pair of leather loafers.

Lizzy Hadfield in silk shorts.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Of course, their easy pull-on nature means they're the obvious choice for weekend errands. Let them peek out from underneath a big tee for a casual-cool spin.

Laura Vidrequin wearing Doen lace silk shorts.

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

One more look at this gorgeous lace trim.

Shop the Best Silk Shorts

Chloe Silk Short
Reformation
Chloe Silk Short

So luxurious.

Beige Silk Shorts
Zara Home
Beige Silk Shorts

Your sign not to sleep on the fashion items from Zara Home.

Intimissimi, Lace Trim Silk Shorts
Intimissimi
Lace Trim Silk Shorts

I just bought a pair and couldn't love them more.

Embroidered Silk-Twill Shorts
TOTEME
Embroidered Silk-Twill Shorts

This longer length reads more street style than lingerie drawer.

5" Stratus Lace-Trim Short in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Stratus Lace-Trim Short in Textured Satin

J.Crew does it again.

Uu Ben Women Mulberry Silk Shorts 100% Silk Pajama Lounge Shorts Lace Trim French Knickers Sleepwear Bloomer for Women White
UU Ben
Mulberry Silk Shorts

I'm pretty proud of this budget-friendly find.

Lace Inlay Tap Shorts
BODE
Lace Inlay Tap Shorts

The tights styling is actually kind of genius.

Silk La Boxer Classica Short
Comme Si
Silk La Boxer Classica Short

Are silk boxers the new poplin boxers?

Lace Trim Satin Short Pajamas
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Short Pajamas

I'd style these separately just as often—the shorts with a graphic tee and the tank with jeans.

MANGO, Satin Shorts With Embroidered Hem - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Satin Shorts With Embroidered Hem

It's the embroidered hem for me.

Silk Lace Tap Short
DONNI
Silk Lace Tap Short

I've never been disappointed by a Donni item.

Nite Shade Tap Shorts
SAVAGE X FENTY
Nite Shade Tap Shorts

Silk Slip Short
Enza Costa
Silk Slip Short

So pretty with ballet flats and a little tank.

Washable Silk Tulip Back Set
LUNYA
Washable Silk Tulip Back Set

Lunya has some of my all-time favorite pajamas.

Sunrise Shorts
LIONESS
Sunrise Shorts

Love this sportier take.

Satin Boxer
Heroine Sport
Satin Boxer

Yes to whoever put these with the jelly flip-flops.

Lace Trim Mulberry Silk Short Pajamas
Petite Plume
Lace Trim Mulberry Silk Short Pajamas

Calling all brides-to-be!

Silk Mini Shorts
Alas
Silk Mini Shorts

Made from 100% mulberry silk, they feel as luxe as they look.

MANGO, Silk Pajama Shorts - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Silk Pajama Shorts

These look far pricier than their price tag.

7" Stratus Side-Stripe Short in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Stratus Side-Stripe Short in Textured Satin

I'd wear these with kitten heels and a tube top.

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Shorts Set
Lunya
Washable Silk Tee Shorts Set

Hot take: Navy silk actually looks so much more expensive than black.

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

