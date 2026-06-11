We Flew Over 25K Miles With These Viral Luggage Items—Here's Every Observation We Made

If you've ever traveled with luggage that doesn't meet your needs, you know that it can make or break a trip—or at least a travel day—and we say this without an ounce of hyperbole. But you can't exactly use luggage for a trip and then return it after determining that it doesn't work for you. Wouldn't it be nice if someone else did the trial and error for you? Luckily, trial and error is something we do best.
Our editors are very frequent flyers, and hardly a week goes by that at least one of us isn't traveling somewhere in the world. So who better to offer up luggage recommendations? We've spent the past month testing checked and carry-on suitcases, weekenders, and toiletry bags from some of the top luggage brands, and we have thoughts. If you're in the market for pieces in any of these four essential categories, we urge you to read on for the IRL photos and honest reviews from picky editors who actually traveled with them.
Away Medium Checked Luggage
Anna's take: "I've had Away's medium-sized suitcase for years, and it's still the only checked luggage I own. I pull it out for ski trips, anything where shopping is the main event, and any travel that's longer than 10 days. It's everything I love about the Bigger Carry-On but with more space. Bonus: The two nest perfectly when in storage, which is necessary for me and my small NYC apartment."
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Away
The Medium
Béis The Hybrid Check-In Roller
Ana's take: "The Béis Hybrid Check-In Roller is an upgrade compared to the original Béis Large Check-In Roller, which my sister has. Just released, the bag features a small hook at the bottom that allows you to connect other luggage from the same hybrid system together, making it easy to take several pieces of luggage with you on the go. The number of people who have a black Béis suitcase is a bit overwhelming, and when returning from and arriving at my destination, I accidentally took someone else' s luggage on the carousel, and they took mine. This can be easily solved with an identifying feature, like a ribbon tied around the handle or a covering, though! Additionally, the lock-in system only works if you have luggage from the same collection, so in order to take full advantage, you'd have to buy two or more pieces of Béis luggage.
"This is the largest suitcase I own by far, so it was definitely overkill for my three-day weekend trip. I was able to pack four days of outfits, three pairs of shoes, and two different bags. All in all, I'd definitely recommend luggage of this size for a two-week trip or for a weeklong trip if you'd like several outfit and accessory choices!"
BÉIS
The Hybrid Check-In Roller
Amazon Basics Hardside Large Checked Luggage
Nikki's take: "Given its $100 price point, I went in with realistic expectations for a no-frills piece of luggage, and that's exactly what was delivered. This suitcase excels at its primary functions: housing half my wardrobe and rolling smoothly from the Uber to the airport.
"When I took the suitcase out of the box, I was initially hesitant about its weight. As an admitted overpacker, I was concerned that the luggage itself would significantly cut into the 50-pound weight limit for checked bags. However, after packing as usual, I was relieved to find that the total weight was five pounds under the airport limit. Beside that, one feature that required a slight adjustment for me was the internal organization. One compartment relies exclusively on a cross-strap closure, which didn't feel secure enough for some of my items, such as the shoes. Next time, though, I will put whatever I pack on that side in packing cubes to ensure nothing gets tossed around in transit.
"I put the suitcase to the test during a recent 10-day trip that included a work engagement in Mexico followed by a leisure stay in L.A. The Amazon Basics suitcase truly excelled in terms of capacity. Not only did it comfortably fit all the planned outfits for both destinations, but it also provided enough room for substantial overpacking, a welcome luxury for any traveler, especially a fashion person like myself. Even with the generous number of items I brought, I didn't need to use the expandable feature."