Celebrities Have Moved on From Denim Cut-Offs—4 Shorts Trends They're Wearing This Summer Instead

From crisp white shorts to sporty bike pairs, read on to discover the summer shorts trends celebrities are wearing this season.

Emma Chamberlain wears white shorts, Laura Harrier wears bike shorts and Gwyneth Paltrow wears Bermuda shorts
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
in News

I'm officially at that point in the season where my go-to summer staples are starting to feel a little tired. After weeks of relying on the same trusty pair of blue denim shorts, I'm ready for a refresh—and in search of some fresh style inspiration. So, I’ve been scrolling through new-season looks, hoping to spot a shorts trend (or two) I can fold into my rotation before summer wraps.

Naturally, my first stop was the celebrity style set, and sure enough, I found a few shorts styles cropping up again and again on the stars whose wardrobes I most admire. If you're also feeling stuck in a shorts rut, let this be your sign to switch it up.

Read on to discover the summer shorts trends celebrities are wearing for summer 2025.

1. Iris Law's Knitted Shorts

Iris Law walks outside wearing cotton shorts with sneakerinas.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Style Notes: Skipping over the usual denim and predictable cotton styles, Iris Law stepped out this week in a relaxed pair of knitted shorts—and it’s exactly the kind of unexpected twist I’ve been craving. The soft knit and slouchy silhouette strike the perfect balance between comfort and cool, making them ideal for laid-back, off-duty days.

Shop Knitted Shorts:

Orlanda Sweater Shorts
Free People
Orlanda Sweater Shorts

These also come in three other shades.

Olina Knit Short
Reformation
Olina Knit Short

These also come in the prettiest butter yellow shade.

Asos Design Micro Short Co-Ord in Blue and Yellow Stripe
ASOS
Micro Shorts

Shop these while they're on sale.

2. Emma Chamberlain's White Shorts

@emmachamberlain wears white denim shorts with a black tank top and black square-toe ballet flats.

(Image credit: @emmachamberlain)

Style Notes: Want to brighten up your summer wardrobe without adding loud colours or prints? Consider a pair of crisp white shorts. Emma Chamberlain opted for a clean-cut denim pair that feels both fresh and timeless. Whether you go for denim or a tailored version, white shorts offer the versatility of a neutral with a summer-ready edge.

Shop White Shorts:

MANGO, High-Waisted Straight-Fit Denim Shorts - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
High-Waisted Straight-Fit Denim Shorts

These also come in four other shades.

The Maven Bermuda Fray - Picket Fence
Mother Denim
The Maven Bermuda Fray

I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic range of jeans.

Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts
COS
Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts

Tailored shorts make it so easy to elevate your summer style.

3. Laura Harrier's Bike Shorts

Laura Harrier wears bike shorts with black flip-flops and a black sports bra.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: If, like me, you think shorts work best in casual settings, why not lean all the way in? Laura Harrier has been making a strong case for the comeback of bike shorts, pairing hers with easy flip-flops for an effortlessly relaxed vibe.

Shop Bike Shorts:

Wolford Bike Short
Free People
Wolford Bike Short

Style this with the matching pair or pair it with a boxy tee.

Seamless Shorts – Black – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Seamless Shorts

These comfortable shorts are perfect for off-duty summer days.

Freesoft High Rise Short 7
Varley
Freesoft High Rise Short 7

These also come in a pretty rose shade.

4. Gywneth Paltrow's Bermuda Shorts

@gwynethpaltrow wears long cream Bermuda shorts with a blue linen shirt

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Style Notes: If you didn't think shorts were for you then this is the trend that might just convince you to give them a go. Typically tailored and grazing the knee, Bermuda shorts are just about the most polished style going—Gwyneth Paltrow certainly makes a strong case for this with her cream Bermuda and blue shirt ensemble.

Shop Bermuda Shorts:

Asos Design Longline Pleat Front Safari Shorts in Cream
ASOS DESIGN
Longline Pleat Front Safari Shorts in Cream

These look great contrasted with black shoes and separates.

Dark Denim Authentic Knee Length Short
MANGO
Linen-Blend Suit Bermuda Shorts

The brown pair feels both on-trend and elegant.

Long Linen Shorts
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Long Linen Shorts

The linen fabrication makes these shorts even more practical for heatwaves.

