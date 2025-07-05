Celebrities Have Moved on From Denim Cut-Offs—4 Shorts Trends They're Wearing This Summer Instead
From crisp white shorts to sporty bike pairs, read on to discover the summer shorts trends celebrities are wearing this season.
I'm officially at that point in the season where my go-to summer staples are starting to feel a little tired. After weeks of relying on the same trusty pair of blue denim shorts, I'm ready for a refresh—and in search of some fresh style inspiration. So, I’ve been scrolling through new-season looks, hoping to spot a shorts trend (or two) I can fold into my rotation before summer wraps.
Naturally, my first stop was the celebrity style set, and sure enough, I found a few shorts styles cropping up again and again on the stars whose wardrobes I most admire. If you're also feeling stuck in a shorts rut, let this be your sign to switch it up.
Read on to discover the summer shorts trends celebrities are wearing for summer 2025.
4 Shorts Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now
1. Iris Law's Knitted Shorts
Style Notes: Skipping over the usual denim and predictable cotton styles, Iris Law stepped out this week in a relaxed pair of knitted shorts—and it’s exactly the kind of unexpected twist I’ve been craving. The soft knit and slouchy silhouette strike the perfect balance between comfort and cool, making them ideal for laid-back, off-duty days.
Shop Knitted Shorts:
2. Emma Chamberlain's White Shorts
Style Notes: Want to brighten up your summer wardrobe without adding loud colours or prints? Consider a pair of crisp white shorts. Emma Chamberlain opted for a clean-cut denim pair that feels both fresh and timeless. Whether you go for denim or a tailored version, white shorts offer the versatility of a neutral with a summer-ready edge.
Shop White Shorts:
3. Laura Harrier's Bike Shorts
Style Notes: If, like me, you think shorts work best in casual settings, why not lean all the way in? Laura Harrier has been making a strong case for the comeback of bike shorts, pairing hers with easy flip-flops for an effortlessly relaxed vibe.
Shop Bike Shorts:
4. Gywneth Paltrow's Bermuda Shorts
Style Notes: If you didn't think shorts were for you then this is the trend that might just convince you to give them a go. Typically tailored and grazing the knee, Bermuda shorts are just about the most polished style going—Gwyneth Paltrow certainly makes a strong case for this with her cream Bermuda and blue shirt ensemble.
Shop Bermuda Shorts:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
