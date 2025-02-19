All the Happenings in the World of Fashion and Sports Right Now

(Image credit: Mark Thompson/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

We're living in the golden age of sports and fashion. There have been glimpses of the two entities colliding in the past, but today, they're practically one. WNBA players are becoming a staple at Paris Fashion Week, NFL stars are donning editor-favorite Coach bags and limited-edition Birkins, Formula One world champions are co-chairing the Met Gala, and brands—from LVMH to Skims—are getting in on all the action.

I'm here to keep the most interesting happenings in the world of sports and style straight, supplying you with the news you want to know. Think Lewis Hamilton's outfit credits in the F1 paddock and upcoming team and player brand collaborations that'll sell out if you don't act fast. Without further ado, let's get started.

Introducing NikeSkims

"Designed to sculpt. Engineered to perform." That's the slogan for Nike's just-announced line with Kim Kardashian's beloved shapewear brand Skims. According to a press release sent out on Tuesday, NikeSkims was born to bring women a product they've never seen (or worn) before, something that touches on both their performance and style desires. "This partnership will empower individuals to move with confidence and express themselves authentically, merging Skims' focus on body confidence and self-expression with Nike's relentless pursuit of athletic excellence," says Jens Grede, the co-founder and CEO of Skims, in the release. The first collection, including apparel, shoes, and accessories, will debut in the U.S. this spring, and a global expansion will be launching next year.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Nike)

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Wear Custom Ferrari to F1 75

For the first time in Formula One's 75-year history, every team debuted its new car on the same day at the same event—F1 75 at London's O2 Arena—on Tuesday. For the celebration, many drivers came dressed to the nines, mostly wearing their respective team's fashion and watch sponsors. Scuderia Ferrari's drivers, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, naturally were the night's best dressed winners. The new teammates both arrived in custom Ferrari, the luxury car manufacturer's Milan-based fashion brand. Leclerc opted for a classic double-breasted suit, red tie, and Prancing Horse–shaped brooch, and Hamilton donned a black overcoat on top of a zip-up jacket, white shirt, and red tie. The latter, who will co-chair the 2025 Met Gala this spring alongside fellow star athlete LeBron James, finished off the ensemble with relaxed trousers, square-toe dress shoes, and a Marie Lichtenberg ring.

(Image credit: Mark Thompson/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Mark Thompson/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Puma and Off-White Drop New AC Milan Jersey

On Friday, Puma, AC Milan, and Off-White unveiled the Italian soccer club's 2025 jerseys, marking Off-White's first-ever kit designed to be worn on the pitch. The jerseys are available now in two Pan-African colors to "celebrate Black excellence and symbolize unity and progress," a press release states, tying back to Dreamland, the inspiration behind the exclusive collection. "The collaboration is more than just a meeting of football and fashion. It is a celebration of the transformative power of dreams." According to the release, the number 63, which is printed on each jersey's inner collar, was added to symbolize both AC Milan's first European Cup win in 1963 and Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech that was delivered the same year. They also feature signature Off-White details, like zip ties and quotation marks around each player's surname. The jerseys are available now in dwindling sizes at Puma.com.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Puma)

A'ja Wilson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Drop Signature Sneakers

This month, WNBA three-time MVP A'ja Wilson and 2025 NBA MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both released their first signature sneakers, Wilson with Nike and SGA with Converse. Wilson's debut A'Ones come in hot pink and feature a number of personal touches, including tiny versions of her tattoos as well as her signature at the back. Olympic gold medalist and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has already broken them in on the court, donning them in a recent game against the Brooklyn Nets. SGA showed off his yellow Shai 001s on the first-ever LeagueFits issue of Slam, styling them with a fur coat and khaki pants. He wore them again during NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco over Presidents' Day weekend, matching them to his shearling shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Nike)