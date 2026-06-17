Every summer, there's one wardrobe staple that always comes back: shorts. Rarely does a week go by without me combing through the new-in pages of my favourite brands, on the hunt for shorts in the latest colourways and elevated fabrications, and I believe that there's a pair for everyone. Everyone but me.
Prefer a tapered, more tailored shape? Shorts instantly become cooler and more fashion-forward. In light, airy cotton? Casual sophistication is easily achieved. But unfortunately, I've just never found the pair for me. That was until this week, when I stumbled across a trend that encompasses not one but two of my favourite elements: satin and a Bermuda-shorts silhouette.
With the UK summer weather (predictably) in flux, I’ve been looking for a way to wear shorts which feels appropriate. When any given day can quickly turn from a sudden downpour to a bright, clear sky, leaving the house in the correct attire is imperative. Harry Styles-approved satin shorts have left me at the mercy of strong gusts of wind and, therefore, wishing for more coverage, but my wool-blend Bermudas are way too thick for the current temperatures. This is where the satin-Bermuda-shorts trend comes into play.
The longer cut offers a welcome protection, whilst the silky satin fabrication feels light enough to wear when temperatures begin to climb. Better yet, the style taps neatly into fashion's ongoing obsession with Y2K-inspired dressing, but with a refined, 2026-feeling twist.