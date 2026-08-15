I have a confession: I skip 99% of TikTok Shop videos. Sorry to all of the hard-working sellers on the app, but I prefer to use TikTok for light-hearted entertainment. Plus, online shopping is literally part of my job description, so I don't necessarily want to be inundated with that type of content when I'm off duty. So what type of content will I stop scrolling for? Creators showing how they style Gap's 100% Cotton Oversize Sweater ($80).
I first purchased the sweater two years ago, and I now own it in both red (pictured below) and brown. It's one of my favorite things to bust out when the leaves start to turn. Not only is the sweater back for fall/winter 2026, but Gap has added new colorways that are already popular with stylish TikTokers (whether or not they're selling it for commission!). I have a feeling the three different striped versions will be top sellers this fall, in addition to the Chakra Red and Medium Cool Brown hues. Take your normal size for a slightly baggy look, or size up if you prefer a truly oversized vibe.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.