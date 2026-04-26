Forget Floral Dresses—8 Alternative Wedding Guest Outfits To Wear Instead in 2026

Wedding season is approaching quickly, and whilst there are nuptials at all times of year, late spring and summer tend to hold the most celebrations. With that comes the inevitable question: "What to wear to a wedding?"
With different types of celebrations and levels of formality, there's a lot to choose from, and sometimes the best answers lie in this year's fresh alternative wedding guest trends. I'll be the first to admit I don't love dressing up, but this stems from my complicated relationship with dresses. Even at my own wedding, I changed out of my dress and into silk trousers and a crop top.
All that to say, I think it comes down to not being resolute in finding the right dress—but remembering that trousers and plenty of other alternatives exist for looking your best at a wedding. There are so many unique variations, cool fabrics, sleek colours and eye-catching silhouettes that make wedding guest attire so much more fun to plan. An alternative wedding guest outfit can be a major shift away from what you typically wear, or it can be a small change that makes a big impact on how you feel. This list is a blend of those things.
Article continues below
It features colours (like black and red), which weren't always go-to wedding shades, but are becoming far more popular. There are suits and trouser outfits that make sleek replacements for your standard dress. And some alternatives are subtler, like opting for a scarf dress or something with a sheer skirt, two details which make me feel more excited about wearing wedding guest dresses for the evening. There's an outfit for everyone, and with weddings themselves becoming more creative these days, you aren't short on options.
So whether you're like me and aren't a serious fan of the usual wedding guest attire, or you are simply looking to switch up what you typically wear, the following trends will suit you perfectly (pun intended), from black-tie affairs to city elopements to cosy garden dinner parties.
8 Chic Alternative Wedding Guest Trends To Adopt in 2026
1. A Power Suit
Style Notes: Nothing makes my fashion heart happy like a good power suit. As someone who has never loved dresses (and who rolls her eyes at stereotypical gendered expectations of dressing), a suit makes for the perfect alternative wedding guest attire. As London-based creative consultant Alexis Foreman shows, in an earthy neutral, you'll have a stunning outfit for all types of weddings. This alternative is ideal if you prefer not to wear dresses, like a jumpsuit or want something that feels totally different from a gown.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Herringbone 100% Linen Tailored Blazer
The navy blue is a gorgeously rich hue, and the linen is ideal for spring and summer. You can also shop the matching trousers.
Reformation
Faye Two Piece
A stylish choice for summer weddings where a long-sleeve suit might be too warm.
Style Notes: As black-tie dress codes have become more popular for weddings, so has wearing black to weddings. Seeing that this is my favourite colour, I've never been happier. There is something so sleek about a black dress, especially one with flair, like the one Danish content creator, Marie Jedig, is wearing. Black is elegant and sophisticated—think of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's and the icon status of the little black dress. This is a superb option if you're a fan of silk and satin dresses or opt for minimal colours in your wedding guest attire already.
Shop the Trend:
ZIMMERMANN
Tiered Embroidered Georgette Midi Dress
The tiers and embroidered hems are so fun.
Rat & Boa
Selenda Dress
This dress has ruffles but they're relatively sleek.